Loblaw Companies: The evolution of loyalty

PC Optimum’s journey has evolved from a physical card, points-based program to an engaging mobile-first platform offering value beyond points to millions of Canadians.

Jim Noteboom, SVP of Loyalty & Analytics at Loblaw Companies explains how prioritizing a personalized experience and features which solve real customer problems are key enablers to creating a sustainable relationship with their members.