Canadians’ evolving approach to wellness and healthful shopping The meaning of “healthy eating” has changed and expanded over the past decade. A new definition of “better-for-you” options, increased ...

The meaning of “healthy eating” has changed and expanded over the past decade. A new definition of “better-for-you” options, increased transparency about products and a changing retail environment are leading to new ways of communicating with shoppers looking to make healthier choices in-store.

Hear Ipsos’ Naumi Haque and Kathy Perrotta share findings based on research about this new, conscious and ever-evolving shopper.