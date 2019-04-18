Brita’s reimagined shopper journey From CSR to virtual reality, Clorox’s VP of Marketing, Matt Kohler is reinvigorating the Brita brand. By emphasizing a strong ...

From CSR to virtual reality, Clorox’s VP of Marketing, Matt Kohler is reinvigorating the Brita brand. By emphasizing a strong brand purpose throughout the entire shopper journey, Brita creates a “triple bottom line” to benefit the consumer, the company AND the planet.

This session highlights the importance of corporate social responsibility and the ways business leaders can make a difference in the world.