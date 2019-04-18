Drinkworks case study: How to launch a completely new product line

Sometimes innovation is iterative, other times you end up with things that defy easy aisle-categorization. And that’s where the path ...
By Natalya Chernova
1 hour ago

Sometimes innovation is iterative, other times you end up with things that defy easy aisle-categorization. And that’s where the path to purchase strategy gets interesting.

That’s the case for Drinkworks, a joint venture of Keurig and ABI, which lets you make cocktails with the push of a button in the comfort of your own home. Drinkworks and Mosaic will share how they brought the brand to life and successfully created demand for this new product.

Charles Brouillet

Charles Brouillet

Senior Director

Drinkworks

Matthew Diamond

Matthew Diamond

EVP

Mosaic

Tags:


,

﻿