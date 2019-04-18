Drinkworks case study: How to launch a completely new product line Sometimes innovation is iterative, other times you end up with things that defy easy aisle-categorization. And that’s where the path ...

That’s the case for Drinkworks, a joint venture of Keurig and ABI, which lets you make cocktails with the push of a button in the comfort of your own home. Drinkworks and Mosaic will share how they brought the brand to life and successfully created demand for this new product.