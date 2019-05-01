2019 Marketing Awards shortlists: Design The first shortlist for the awards reveals the finalists competing for the top prizes in the visually-led category.

The first round of shortlists for the 2019 Marketing Awards have been released, revealing the campaigns vying for the top prizes in the Craft and Design categories.

The Craft category, now in its second year, recognizes technical achievements in production, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music. The Design category recognizes visually-led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging.

This year, both categories were judged by their own dedicated jury of industry experts. The Craft jury was chaired by Steve Mykolyn, partner at Castor Design, with the Design jury led by co-chairs Vanessa Eckstein, founder and CD at Blok Design, and Stüssy Tschudin, principal at Forge Media + Design.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Craft, Multicultural and main Advertising categories will be revealed in the coming days.

Design