2019 Marketing Awards shortlists: Design

The first shortlist for the awards reveals the finalists competing for the top prizes in the visually-led category.
By Josh Kolm
7 mins ago
MarketingAwards2018_8949

The first round of shortlists for the 2019 Marketing Awards have been released, revealing the campaigns vying for the top prizes in the Craft and Design categories.

The Craft category, now in its second year, recognizes technical achievements in production, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music. The Design category recognizes visually-led work, from brand collateral and websites to corporate identity and packaging.

This year, both categories were judged by their own dedicated jury of industry experts. The Craft jury was chaired by Steve Mykolyn, partner at Castor Design, with the Design jury led by co-chairs Vanessa Eckstein, founder and CD at Blok Design, and Stüssy Tschudin, principal at Forge Media + Design.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Craft, Multicultural and main Advertising categories will be revealed in the coming days.

Design

Campaign Agency Client
DOCC Posters Central Station Ducati Owners Club of Canada
Children’s Identity Cossette The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
Children’s Logo Cossette The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
Grand Quay’s Identity Cossette The Port of Montreal
Big Mac x Bacon Collaboration Cossette McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd.
Seeker Cossette Le Club AccorHotels
The Bentway Project Field Trip & Co Matthews Foundation, Public Work & Waterfront Toronto
Gabriel Nivera Rebrand John St. Gabriel Nivera
One Card. Many Celebrations. Leo Burnett Lenczner Slaght
Museum of Contemporary Art Leo Burnett Museum of Contemporary Art
Chop Chop Leo Burnett Chop Chop
Coconut Milk Leo Burnett Coconut Milk
Toque Tuesday Leo Burnett Raising The Roof
Endless Gifter Leo Burnett Leo Burnett
À Domicile Lg2 Groupe Sportscene
Branding Florent & Fils Lg2 Florent & Fils
The Salon Gary-Carter Lg2 Parc Olympique
Stefano Pizza Lg2 Aliments Faita & Forgione
The You Inside Project Lg2 Gender Creative Kids Canada
Film Editor Business Card Rethink Megan O’Connor
Pass The Bill Rethink Leaf Forward
King Pong VII Rethink Rethink
National Bank Brand Sid Lee Banque Nationale
Fragment Sid Lee Fragment
Maison Mère Visual Identity Sid Lee Maison Mère
Portage Sid Lee Portage Gin
ADC 97 Sid Lee ADC
National Bank Storefronts Campaign Sid Lee Banque Nationale
The Talking Bookmarks Sid Lee Fondation de l’alphabétisation
Stance: Design Against Fascism Underline Studio Sur Gallery
DesignThinkers – Speak the Truth Zulu Alpha Kilo Association of Registered Graphic Designers (RGD)
Reskinning Queen Street West Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skincare
ParticipACTION.com Zulu Alpha Kilo ParticipACTION
﻿