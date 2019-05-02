2019 Marketing Awards shortlists: Craft From copywriting to editing to animation, who is in contention for an award recognizing technical achievements in advertising.

The shortlist for the 2019 Marketing Awards Craft category has been released, showing the agencies, production and post-production shops looking to be recognized for their technical creative achievements.

The Craft category, now in its second year, recognizes technical achievements in production in a range of different disciplines, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music. The Craft jury was chaired by Steve Mykolyn, partner at Castor Design.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the Multicultural and main Advertising categories will be revealed in the coming days. Be sure to check out the previously announced shortlists in the Marketing Awards’ other categories.

Craft