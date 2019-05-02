2019 Marketing Awards shortlists: Craft

From copywriting to editing to animation, who is in contention for an award recognizing technical achievements in advertising.
By Josh Kolm
2 hours ago
The shortlist for the 2019 Marketing Awards Craft category has been released, showing the agencies, production and post-production shops looking to be recognized for their technical creative achievements.

The Craft category, now in its second year, recognizes technical achievements in production in a range of different disciplines, from art direction and copywriting to animation, directing, editing and music. The Craft jury was chaired by Steve Mykolyn, partner at Castor Design.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Craft

Campaign Agency Client
We Rise BBDO Toronto Right To Play
Boys Do Cry Bensimon Byrne White Ribbon
Casey House Documentary: June’s Bensimon Byrne Casey House
Teddy Cossette Walmart Canada
Feels Like Farther Cossette Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon
SickKids VS: Crews Cossette SickKids Foundation
Dream Thieves Cossette KOHO
Write for Your Rights Cossette Amnesty International
Blood Surrogates Grayson Matthews / Sid Lee Egale
Day of Mourning Typefaces of the Fallen Grey Canada Workplace Safety and Insurance Board
Dining Room Derby IAMSTATIC / FCB Toronto Responsible Gambling Council
Haulers John St. Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills
Petal Paint Leo Burnett JAT Holding
From Here, We Soar Married To Giants Gymastics Canada
Famous Fingers McCann Canada Prostate Cancer Canada
Lamp 2 Rethink IKEA
Pass The Bill Rethink Leaf Forward
The Final Straws Rethink A&W Canada
Stop Sucking Rethink Greenpeace
First Skate Rooster Post Production Canadian Tire
Boys Do Cry Rooster Post Production / Bensimon Byrne White Ribbon
A Snack for Santa Sid Lee IGA
Blood Surrogates Sid Lee Egale Canada
A Tangled Tale Target Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism
#UNIGNORABLE Taxi United Way
Shake Taxi Kraft Heinz
Stay Clear, Stay Safe – A Cautionary Tale The Hive Ontario Power Generation
Immersed with Danny The&Partnership TELUS
Feels Like Farther Vapor RMW Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon
Sounds You Hate (Drill) Vapor RMW Workplace Safety and Insurance Board
Win Pencil, Draw Respect Zulu Alpha Kilo One Show
World’s Worst RFP Zulu Alpha Kilo Zulu Alpha Kilo
The Away Game Zulu Alpha Kilo Tim Hortons
