2019 Marketing Awards shortlists: Multicultural

Here are the campaigns vying for the top prize in a category recognizing culturally diverse work.
By Josh Kolm
54 mins ago
MarketingAwards2018_8957

The latest round of shortlist for the 2019 Marketing Awards have been released, revealing the campaigns competing in the Multicultural category.

Multicultural categories at the Marketing Awards recognize work that aims to connect brands with Canada’s diverse ethnic and cultural communities. Co-chairing the Multicultural jury this year are Marvi Yap, co-founder of AV Communications, and Timothy Yip, managing director of Maple Diversity.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the main Advertising categories will be revealed next week. Be sure to check out the previously announced shortlists in the Marketing Awards’ other categories.

Multicultural

Campaign Agency Client
Little Mac AVcommunications MAC Cosmetics
Good Luck, Measured in Dog Years Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
A New Brand Voice for a Diversity of Voices Barrett and Welsh LitNetTO
Speak Human To Me – Stay Flexible Barrett and Welsh Allstate Canada
The Perfect Recipe for Vaisakhi Barrett and Welsh Walmart Canada
A Bright Idea for Diwali Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
The Tartan Turban Secret Readings Barrett and Welsh Barrett and Welsh
It’s Called What? Barrett and Welsh TD Bank
Scotiabank StartRight – We Can Be Your Guide Bensimon Byrne Scotiabank
Boombox/Telephone/Family Captus Advertising Connect Hearing
Eeyou Direct Mail Campaign Central Station Distributel
Single 11 DV8 Communication Kiehl’s
Nestle Diwali ‘Traditions Embrace’ Dyversity Communications Nestle Canada
Taj Mahal ‘Wah Moments’ Dyversity Communications Inc Unilever Canada
Dove Women’s Day ‘Strength & Beauty’ Dyversity Communications Inc Unilever Canada – Dove
Knorr Moon Festival Dyversity Communications Inc Unilever Canada
Brooke Bond Vaisakhi ‘Tea Bag’ Dyversity Communications Inc Unilever Canada
Canada Dry Hockey Night in Canada Ethnicity Matters Marketing and Advertising Canada Dry
Koodo Canto Mando Ethnicity Matters Marketing and Advertising Koodo
Sunzen Art Gallery Invitation Hamazaki Wong Marketing Group Sunzen Art Gallery
Egg Farmers of Canada 2018 Chinese Campaign Koo Multicultural Division of Cossette Egg Farmers of Canada
Koodo Brand Campaign 2018 Koo Multicultural Division of Cossette Koodo Mobile
“Petal Paint” Leo Burnett JAT Holding
MEC Experiential Maple Diversity Communications Inc. MEC
Porsche CNY Maple Diversity Communications Inc. Porsche Cars Canada
Assala Halal Brand Creation Nourish Food Marketing Levitts, Assala Halal
Facing Sunrise Origin MEC
Boost Wifi – Every Corner Response Advertising Inc. TELUS
Mobile & Home Bundle Response Advertising Inc. TELUS
CNY 2019 Red Packet Response Advertising Inc. TELUS
BER Months Response Advertising Inc. TELUS
Welcome Mat Wunderman Thompson HSBC Canada
