C&B wins Best of Show at Anvil Awards
A rowdy campaign for the Calgary Stampede won top prize at the show recognizing work from Canada's prairie provinces.
C&B Advertising is sitting at the top of the class among agencies based in the country’s prairies following Ad Rodeo Association’s annual Anvil Awards.
Created to recognize work coming out of creative agencies in Calgary, the Ad Rodeo opened entries for the Anvil Awards to any agency based in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 2017.
C&B won Best of Show for “Calgary’s Rowdiest Office,” a campaign promoting last year’s Calgary Stampede by rattling off the more exciting-sounding names you could be spending your time with, instead of the Barrys, Darryls and Barbs you spend your days with at work.
The agency picked up a total of 13 Anvils, the most of the night, and was also recognized for work with Big Rock Brewery, Calgary Co-op, City & Country Winery and Peter’s Drive-In. DDB’s Edmonton office won five Anvils for work with Art Gallery of Alberta, Edmonton Tourism, Emerald Health Therapeutics and Royal Alberta Museum.
ZGM Marketing was another big winner, with seven Anvils for clients such as Telus, Nuera Insurance, Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis.
The full list of winners can be found below.
C&B Advertising: 13 Anvils
Calgary Stampede, “Calgary’s Rowdiest Office”
Best of Show
Copywriting
Radio Single
TV/Cinema Single
Big Rock, “Cider Campaign” / “Ed Said”
Outdoor Series, Outdoor Single, Print Series
Online Display Single/Campaign
Calgary Co-op, “Holiday Awesome” / “Only Alberta Beef” / “Pharmacists Do More”
Photo Single
Logo
Photo Illustration
City & Country Winery, “Anvil Wine Brand Launch”
Brand Identity
Peter’s Drive-In, “Quality Campaign”
Out-Of-Home Single
ZGM Modern Marketing: 7 Anvils
Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis, “Ghosting”
TV/Cinema Single
Calder Bateman/ZGM, “Edmonton for the Holidays”
Illustration
Nature Conservancy of Canada, “Take Flight”
Annual Report
Nuera Insurance, “Insurance for a New Era”
Non-broadcast Campaign
Nuera Insurance, “Chill Spill”
Non-broadcast Single
Telus Spark, “Too Big for Instagram”
Best Use of Social Media
Western Canada Lottery Corporation, “More Play. More Chances.”
TV/Cinema Series
DDB Canada: 5 Anvils
Art on the Block (Art Gallery of Alberta), “Philanthropic Karma”
Integrated Campaign
Edmonton Tourism, “Edmonton Tourism Website”
User Experience
Emerald Health Therapeutics, “Cannabis Canadiana”
Poster Single
Royal Alberta Museum, “Opening Teaser”
Non-traditional
Out-of-home campaign
WAX: 4 Anvils
Allseating, “Flux”
Branded Environment – Temporary
Calgary Farmers’ Market, “Pigs”
Fearless Client
Servus Credit Union, “Two Guys Pizza”
Animation
Wayward Arts Magazine, “Canadianisms”
Brochure, Catalogue, or Book
WS: 4 Anvils
High River Brewing Co, “High River Brewing Co.”
Illustration Series
High River Brewing Co, “Soggy Ginger”
Illustration Single
Morris Industries, “Morris STARS”
Print Single
Morris Industries, “Morris Innovation Unearthed”
Radio Series
Critical Mass: 3 Anvils
AT&T, “Just Okay is Not Okay”
Video (Short Form)
Nissan, “Tech Drive VR”
Best Use of Innovative Technology
Mobile Application
Makespace: 3 Anvils
ATB Financial, “AlphaBeta”
Integrated Media Strategy
ATB Financial, “Human x Machine” (w/Novus Design Group)
Website
Find, “Find Your Feel Good”
Art Direction
McCann: 3 Anvils
Bayer, “Disease Swatchbook”
B2B
Marketing Single/Campaign
McCann, “Smash the Ugly Truth”
Self-Promotion Single/Campaign
Daughter Creative: 2 Anvils
Battistella Developments, “Nude Sales Centre” / “Nude by Battistella”
Branded Environment – Permanent
Photo Series
Bamff Studio: 2 Anvils
Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. Identity/Packaging
Brand Identity
Packaging
Evans Hunt: 1 Anvil
Alberta Small Brewers Association, “Beeradvent”
Microsite
Meta Productions: 1 Anvil
Opener, “BlackFly”
Videography
Pollock Meadus: 1 Anvil
Alberta Ballet, “All of Us”
Poster Series
Roth & Ramberg Photography: 1 Anvil
Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club, “MerB’ys 2019 Calendar”
Photography
Six Degrees Music & Sound: 1 Anvil
Travel Alberta, “2018 Summer Anthem”
Music or Sound Design
Sticks & Stones: 1 Anvil
CBC, “Ha Ling Peak”
Illustration
Swank Media: 1 Anvil
Tollo, “Tollo Website Design”
Website Under 30K
UpHouse: 1 Anvil
Balmoral Hall School, “See Yourself Like Never Before”
Video – Long form