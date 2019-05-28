C&B wins Best of Show at Anvil Awards A rowdy campaign for the Calgary Stampede won top prize at the show recognizing work from Canada's prairie provinces.

C&B Advertising is sitting at the top of the class among agencies based in the country’s prairies following Ad Rodeo Association’s annual Anvil Awards.

Created to recognize work coming out of creative agencies in Calgary, the Ad Rodeo opened entries for the Anvil Awards to any agency based in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta in 2017.

C&B won Best of Show for “Calgary’s Rowdiest Office,” a campaign promoting last year’s Calgary Stampede by rattling off the more exciting-sounding names you could be spending your time with, instead of the Barrys, Darryls and Barbs you spend your days with at work.

The agency picked up a total of 13 Anvils, the most of the night, and was also recognized for work with Big Rock Brewery, Calgary Co-op, City & Country Winery and Peter’s Drive-In. DDB’s Edmonton office won five Anvils for work with Art Gallery of Alberta, Edmonton Tourism, Emerald Health Therapeutics and Royal Alberta Museum.

ZGM Marketing was another big winner, with seven Anvils for clients such as Telus, Nuera Insurance, Western Canada Lottery Corporation and Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis.

The full list of winners can be found below.

C&B Advertising: 13 Anvils

Calgary Stampede, “Calgary’s Rowdiest Office”

Best of Show

Copywriting

Radio Single

TV/Cinema Single

Big Rock, “Cider Campaign” / “Ed Said”

Outdoor Series, Outdoor Single, Print Series

Online Display Single/Campaign

Calgary Co-op, “Holiday Awesome” / “Only Alberta Beef” / “Pharmacists Do More”

Photo Single

Logo

Photo Illustration

City & Country Winery, “Anvil Wine Brand Launch”

Brand Identity

Peter’s Drive-In, “Quality Campaign”

Out-Of-Home Single

ZGM Modern Marketing: 7 Anvils

Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis, “Ghosting”

TV/Cinema Single

Calder Bateman/ZGM, “Edmonton for the Holidays”

Illustration

Nature Conservancy of Canada, “Take Flight”

Annual Report

Nuera Insurance, “Insurance for a New Era”

Non-broadcast Campaign

Nuera Insurance, “Chill Spill”

Non-broadcast Single

Telus Spark, “Too Big for Instagram”

Best Use of Social Media

Western Canada Lottery Corporation, “More Play. More Chances.”

TV/Cinema Series

DDB Canada: 5 Anvils

Art on the Block (Art Gallery of Alberta), “Philanthropic Karma”

Integrated Campaign

Edmonton Tourism, “Edmonton Tourism Website”

User Experience

Emerald Health Therapeutics, “Cannabis Canadiana”

Poster Single

Royal Alberta Museum, “Opening Teaser”

Non-traditional

Out-of-home campaign

WAX: 4 Anvils

Allseating, “Flux”

Branded Environment – Temporary

Calgary Farmers’ Market, “Pigs”

Fearless Client

Servus Credit Union, “Two Guys Pizza”

Animation

Wayward Arts Magazine, “Canadianisms”

Brochure, Catalogue, or Book

WS: 4 Anvils

High River Brewing Co, “High River Brewing Co.”

Illustration Series

High River Brewing Co, “Soggy Ginger”

Illustration Single

Morris Industries, “Morris STARS”

Print Single

Morris Industries, “Morris Innovation Unearthed”

Radio Series

Critical Mass: 3 Anvils

AT&T, “Just Okay is Not Okay”

Video (Short Form)

Nissan, “Tech Drive VR”

Best Use of Innovative Technology

Mobile Application

Makespace: 3 Anvils

ATB Financial, “AlphaBeta”

Integrated Media Strategy

ATB Financial, “Human x Machine” (w/Novus Design Group)

Website

Find, “Find Your Feel Good”

Art Direction

McCann: 3 Anvils

Bayer, “Disease Swatchbook”

B2B

Marketing Single/Campaign

McCann, “Smash the Ugly Truth”

Self-Promotion Single/Campaign

Daughter Creative: 2 Anvils

Battistella Developments, “Nude Sales Centre” / “Nude by Battistella”

Branded Environment – Permanent

Photo Series

Bamff Studio: 2 Anvils

Eighty-Eight Brewing Co. Identity/Packaging

Brand Identity

Packaging

Evans Hunt: 1 Anvil

Alberta Small Brewers Association, “Beeradvent”

Microsite

Meta Productions: 1 Anvil

Opener, “BlackFly”

Videography

Pollock Meadus: 1 Anvil

Alberta Ballet, “All of Us”

Poster Series

Roth & Ramberg Photography: 1 Anvil

Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club, “MerB’ys 2019 Calendar”

Photography

Six Degrees Music & Sound: 1 Anvil

Travel Alberta, “2018 Summer Anthem”

Music or Sound Design

Sticks & Stones: 1 Anvil

CBC, “Ha Ling Peak”

Illustration

Swank Media: 1 Anvil

Tollo, “Tollo Website Design”

Website Under 30K

UpHouse: 1 Anvil

Balmoral Hall School, “See Yourself Like Never Before”

Video – Long form