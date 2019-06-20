Cannes Digest: A recap of the awards and talks in the final stretch
All the news, results and tallies from this year's creative festival in one place.
We’re in the final stretch, folks. There’s just two days of awards galas left – and as the 27th (and last) shortlist rolls out Thursday morning in Cannes, it’s worth looking at how Canada has fared in 2019 compared to last year.
Counting the two nods that came in today for John St. and Rethink under the final Sustainable Development shortlist, the country’s ad agencies clocked in 105 shortlist mentions (of 904 total entries). That’s a fair deal more than 2018, when Canada received 83 shortlist nods. Our all-time record was in 2017, counting 106 noms.
This time last year, Canada had hauled in 13 Lions. Today, it’s tally sits at 25.
And there’s still 20 more chances to bring home more Lions, with the announcement of the Innovation, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative E-Commerce, Radio & Audio, and the Mobile winners on Thursday. While Friday will reveal the medalists in Film, Glass, and Sustainable Development.
As for a recap of Wednesday’s hauls, ICYMI: the digital and data experts at FCB/Six snapped up a Grand Prix in the Creative Data category, while it’s partner creative agency FCB went home with Canada’s first Gold. Another eight Lions, a mix of two Silver and six Bronze, were picked up by agencies FCB/Six, Ogilvy, McCann Canada, Cossette and Grey.
Beyond the awards, the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is also about, well, creativity. Conference talks this year have seen a common thread of brands doing good, with the word “purpose” being baked into almost every session. Strategy followed the conversations happening in the festival palais, to compile a report on what it means (and what it takes) for marketers to truly commit to doing good.
Here’s the week’s news so far:
Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:
Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze; 2 Film Craft Bronze)
BBDO (1 Film Craft Silver)
Cossette (1 Social & Influencer Bronze)
Edelman (1 Pharma)
FCB (1 Creative Strategy Gold)
FCB/Six (1 Creative Data Grand Prix; 1 Silver Media; 1 Social & Influencer Bronze)
Grey (1 Silver Social & Influencer Silver)
Jam3 (1 Digital Craft Bronze)
Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)
Lg2 (1 Design Silver; 1 Industry Craft Bronze)
McCann (1 PR Gold; 1 Direct Silver; 1 Direct Bronze)
Momentum Canada (1 Industry Craft Gand Prix)
Ogilvy (1 Media Bronze)
Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)
Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)
The&Partnership (1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze)
Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):
|Glass
|2
|Innovation
|1
|Titanium
|0
|Outdoor
|5
|Film Craft
|12
|Pharma
|1
|Health & Wellness
|10
|Print & Publishing
|1
|Design
|11
|Digital Craft
|3
|Industry Craft
|2
|Entertainment
|2
|Entertainment for Music
|1
|Entertainment for Sport
|0
|Direct
|6
|Social & Influencer
|8
|PR
|7
|Creative Strategy
|2
|Creative Data
|4
|Media
|9
|Film
|11
|Brand Experience & Activation
|1
|Creative E-Commerce
|2
|Radio & Audio
|1
|Mobile
|3
|Creative Effectiveness
|0
|Sustainable Development
|2
And here are the shortlisted agencies:
Anomaly
BBDO
Bensimon Byrne
Cossette
Edelman
Ent! Marketing
Felix & Paul Studios
FCB/Six
FCB Canada, Toronto
Grey
Jam3
John St.
Secret Location
Leo Burnett
Lg2
McCann
Ogilvy
PHD Montreal
Rethink
Secret Location
Sid Lee
Taxi
The&Partnership
Zulu Alpha Kilo
