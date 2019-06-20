Cannes Digest: A recap of the awards and talks in the final stretch All the news, results and tallies from this year's creative festival in one place.

We’re in the final stretch, folks. There’s just two days of awards galas left – and as the 27th (and last) shortlist rolls out Thursday morning in Cannes, it’s worth looking at how Canada has fared in 2019 compared to last year.

Counting the two nods that came in today for John St. and Rethink under the final Sustainable Development shortlist, the country’s ad agencies clocked in 105 shortlist mentions (of 904 total entries). That’s a fair deal more than 2018, when Canada received 83 shortlist nods. Our all-time record was in 2017, counting 106 noms.

This time last year, Canada had hauled in 13 Lions. Today, it’s tally sits at 25.

And there’s still 20 more chances to bring home more Lions, with the announcement of the Innovation, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative E-Commerce, Radio & Audio, and the Mobile winners on Thursday. While Friday will reveal the medalists in Film, Glass, and Sustainable Development.

As for a recap of Wednesday’s hauls, ICYMI: the digital and data experts at FCB/Six snapped up a Grand Prix in the Creative Data category, while it’s partner creative agency FCB went home with Canada’s first Gold. Another eight Lions, a mix of two Silver and six Bronze, were picked up by agencies FCB/Six, Ogilvy, McCann Canada, Cossette and Grey.

Beyond the awards, the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is also about, well, creativity. Conference talks this year have seen a common thread of brands doing good, with the word “purpose” being baked into almost every session. Strategy followed the conversations happening in the festival palais, to compile a report on what it means (and what it takes) for marketers to truly commit to doing good.

Here’s the week’s news so far:

The Great White North lands in Outdoor

Canadian agencies earn 35 more nods across five shortlists

Canada gets eight mentions in Craft and Entertainment Lions

One Silver, four Bronze Lions for Canada in Outdoor and Design

Bensimon, Edelman win Bronze in Health and Pharma

Juries recognize more than a dozen Canadian campaigns

A Bronze in Music for The&Partnership

Craft Lions for BBDO, Bensimon, Jam3



Momentum wins Grand Prix in Industry Craft



Canadian agencies earn 11 shortlist spots in Film

Is purpose being taken seriously?

FCB/Six wins Grand Prix in Creative Data

Two Media Lion wins for Canada

Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions in PR, Direct, Social

Two nods for Canada in Sustainable Development

Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:

Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze; 2 Film Craft Bronze)

BBDO (1 Film Craft Silver)

Cossette (1 Social & Influencer Bronze)

Edelman (1 Pharma)

FCB (1 Creative Strategy Gold)

FCB/Six (1 Creative Data Grand Prix; 1 Silver Media; 1 Social & Influencer Bronze)

Grey (1 Silver Social & Influencer Silver)

Jam3 (1 Digital Craft Bronze)

Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)

Lg2 (1 Design Silver; 1 Industry Craft Bronze)

McCann (1 PR Gold; 1 Direct Silver; 1 Direct Bronze)

Momentum Canada (1 Industry Craft Gand Prix)

Ogilvy (1 Media Bronze)

Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)

Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)

The&Partnership (1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze)

Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):

Glass 2 Innovation 1 Titanium 0 Outdoor 5 Film Craft 12 Pharma 1 Health & Wellness 10 Print & Publishing 1 Design 11 Digital Craft 3 Industry Craft 2 Entertainment 2 Entertainment for Music 1 Entertainment for Sport 0 Direct 6 Social & Influencer 8 PR 7 Creative Strategy 2 Creative Data 4 Media 9 Film 11 Brand Experience & Activation 1 Creative E-Commerce 2 Radio & Audio 1 Mobile 3 Creative Effectiveness 0 Sustainable Development 2

And here are the shortlisted agencies:

Anomaly

BBDO

Bensimon Byrne

Cossette

Edelman

Ent! Marketing

Felix & Paul Studios

FCB/Six

FCB Canada, Toronto

Grey

Jam3

John St.

Secret Location

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann

Ogilvy

PHD Montreal

Rethink

Secret Location

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Catch the winners from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as they’re announced! To receive our breaking newsletters from Cannes, published as the winners are unveiled, subscribe to the strategy Daily.