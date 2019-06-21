Cannes Digest: Five days down, one awards show to go Here's a final recap of the week's awards and what's coming up.

The 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity is just a few hours away from coming to an end.

Delegates are spending the day squeezing in as much content as they can before the final speakers leave the Palais stage and festival organizers prep the arena for tonight’s penultimate show.

The final categories are arguably the most significant, with Film, for example, being a part of the festival since the very beginning, and categories like Glass recognizing the industry’s societal contributions.

Canada is in the running for a Lion in Film, Glass and Sustainable Development, but winners in Titanium (for which the country was a no-show) will also be revealed before the night is done.

To recap Thursday’s wins, FCB/Six picked up yet another Lion for its Black & Abroad piece that turned the racist chant “Go Back to Africa” on its head, while Cossette picked up its second 2019 Bronze Lion for the SickKids’ “Airtime” program in Radio & Audio.

And finally, Momentum and McCann each walked away with a Lion (the former nabbed a Silver, while the latter picked up a Bronze) in Brand Experience & Activation for work done in the U.S. and Canada.

Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:

Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze; 2 Film Craft Bronze)

BBDO (1 Film Craft Silver)

Cossette (1 Social & Influencer Bronze; 1 Radio & Audio Bronze)

Edelman (1 Pharma)

FCB (1 Creative Strategy Gold)

FCB/Six (1 Creative Data Grand Prix; 1 Silver Media; 1 Social & Influencer Bronze; 1 Mobile Bronze)

Grey (1 Silver Social & Influencer Silver)

Jam3 (1 Digital Craft Bronze)

Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)

Lg2 (1 Design Silver; 1 Industry Craft Bronze)

McCann (1 PR Gold; 1 Direct Silver; 1 Direct Bronze; 1 Brand Experience & Activation Bronze)

Momentum Canada (1 Industry Craft Gand Prix; 1 Brand Experience & Activation Silver)

Ogilvy (1 Media Bronze)

Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)

Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)

The&Partnership (1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze)

Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):

Glass 2 Innovation 1 Titanium 0 Outdoor 5 Film Craft 12 Pharma 1 Health & Wellness 10 Print & Publishing 1 Design 11 Digital Craft 3 Industry Craft 2 Entertainment 2 Entertainment for Music 1 Entertainment for Sport 0 Direct 6 Social & Influencer 8 PR 7 Creative Strategy 2 Creative Data 4 Media 9 Film 11 Brand Experience & Activation 1 Creative E-Commerce 2 Radio & Audio 1 Mobile 3 Creative Effectiveness 0 Sustainable Development 2

And here are the shortlisted agencies:

Anomaly

BBDO

Bensimon Byrne

Cossette

Edelman

Ent! Marketing

Felix & Paul Studios

FCB/Six

FCB Canada, Toronto

Grey

Jam3

John St.

Secret Location

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann

Ogilvy

PHD Montreal

Rethink

Secret Location

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Zulu Alpha Kilo

