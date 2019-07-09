Why Canadian marketers are embracing programmatic A focus on trusted partners and premium networks has helped quickly grow digital spend

Marketer investment in programmatic buying continues to climb and it’s building fast. The Zenith Global Programmatic Ad Spend Forecast released in November stated that 65% of global digital ad dollars would be spent programmatically this year and account for 68% of the spend next year. The Canadian market seems to be on the fast track. The report projected that in 2020, 98.6% of Canadian display ad dollars would trade programmatically.

Check out Media in Canada’s 2019 programmatic sponsored supplement and take stock on how the programmatic ecosystem is evolving to meet brand needs.