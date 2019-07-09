Why Canadian marketers are embracing programmatic

A focus on trusted partners and premium networks has helped quickly grow digital spend

digital-trendsMarketer investment in programmatic buying continues to climb and it’s building fast. The Zenith Global Programmatic Ad Spend Forecast released in November stated that 65% of global digital ad dollars would be spent programmatically this year and account for 68% of the spend next year. The Canadian market seems to be on the fast track. The report projected that in 2020, 98.6% of Canadian display ad dollars would trade programmatically.

