Check it out: Quidi Vidi Brewing’s moonshot creative The craft brewer takes "one giant leap for Newfoundland" on the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing.

Whether or not it’s a coincidence that Quidi Vidi Brewing chose an astronaut as the mascot of its Day Boil Session IPA for its launch last year, the brew’s space-helmet logo was too good to pass up for the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing on July 20.

Working with east coast-based Ray agency, the Newfoundland and Labrador craft brewer launched a series of videos playing off the theme of one of humankind’s greatest achievements.

But whereas Apollo 11’s successful mission to the moon was “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” it seems the creation of Day Boil was “one small sip for man, one giant leap for Newfoundland.”

The 15-second digital spots, filmed in slow-motion, depict an astronaut in full gear with a can of Day Boil, dramatically catching it, sipping from it, and placing it on a table.

As the creative minds at Ray describe on the agency’s website: “When your official mascot is an astronaut, it’s tough not to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.”