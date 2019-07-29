Hamilton Beach builds on its online cooking series Appliance maker taps nutritionist Miranda Malisani to tout product benefits, this time with chef and influencer co-hosts.

Call it a continuing appliance alliance: Hamilton Beach is once again turning to nutritionist Miranda Malisan for the second season of its web cooking series, helping home chefs cook confidently using an array of the brand’s mid-range products.

The original 12-episodes of “Make It with Hamilton Beach” featured Malisani demonstrating her holistic health recipes that incorporated the brand’s line of pressure cookers, hot air popcorn poppers, coffee makers and panini presses in segments approximately two to five minutes in length.

The new six-episode series includes a different co-host in each video. In the first one, Malisani, along with son Jax, cooks up yams and carrot poutine using a digital air fryer instead of a deep fryer. Subsequent episodes include chef Roland Torok-Ducharme, sports broadcaster Natasha Staniszewski, millennial foodie Louisa Clements, mommy blogger and registered dietitian Noelle Martin. They cover meal occasions like breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacks and dinner recipes.

Louise Sauvé-Nicholls, director of marketing for Hamilton Beach, tells strategy that before the launch of the web series, the brand’s marketing efforts focused on what she describes as a “hero” product. Now, by comparison, Hamilton Beach is able to communicate its full line of products through the series, and reaping the benefits of being active on social (the first installment of the series garnered over 100,000 social media views).

“We play in a lot of different categories,” Sauvé-Nicholls says, adding that the brand doesn’t pretend to be a higher-end appliance brand like De’Longhi or KitchenAid. It is an unabashedly mainstream appliance brand, and she says the web series helps it demonstrate how its wide range of product lines can be used in an approachable and uncomplicated fashion to make cooking show-level meals, with a host (a young mom who loves to cook healthy food) who’s easily relatable to both the target audience of families that cook at home, as well as foodies. Sauvé-Nicholls adds that the new co-hosts add value not just from their own social followings, but because they’re able to communicate their love of cooking.

“Make It with Hamilton Beach” is going to be a fixture for the brand going forward, she says, and this year’s installment ad spend was the same as for the 2018 iteration. Sauvé-Nicholls says it started out as a test project and “now it’s something we are going to look forward to every year.”

The second edition of the series was again concepted and produced by Hamilton Beach’s AOR, Flying Camel Advertising, Design + PR, with video production by Atomic Spark. Episodes will be released monthly on Hamilton Beach Canada’s social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.