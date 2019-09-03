Meet the 2019 Agency of the Year juries The agency- and brand-side experts who selected this year's shortlisted shops.

You’ve seen the agencies that made it to the shortlists, now it’s time to meet the esteemed group that decided which shops are going home with Agency of the Year trophies this year.

Each Agency of the Year category is evaluated by its own unique panel of judges, compiled of a mix of agency- and brand-side experts with experience and insight relevant to each discipline.

If you need a refresher on who is in the running this year, check out the shortlists for Digital, Media, PR, Design, Small and Agency of the Year, which were released last week.

The 2019 AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.

Media Agency of the Year

Todd Allen, VP, marketing, Labatt

Tara Chetkowski, marketing director, Starbucks products at Nestle

Genevieve Guay, president, Dentsu X

Sarah Ivey, founder, Agents of Necessity

Dan Kalinski, CEO, iProspect

Kevin Kivi EVP, general manager, Horizon Media

Nancy Marcus, CMO, Kruger Products

Heather Nobes, head of consumer credit marketing, Visa

Jodi Peacock, SVP, business director, Mediacom

Ann Stewart, AStewart Consulting

Janie Theiriault, director of integrated marketing, Loto-Quebec

Digital Agency of the Year

Jason Chaney, founder, Ad.Vice

Maya Lang, VP of global marketing, Destination Canada

Kelly Miller, ecommerce and digital marketing lead, Conagra

Krystle Mullin, creative director, RPA

Allen Oke, ECD, Huge

Jackie Poriadjian-Asch, CMO, Ecobee

Jonathan Rouxel, founder, creative director, Prologue AI

Steve Savic, CCO, Critical Mass

Jill Schoolenberg, VP, country manager, GoDaddy Canada

PR Agency of the Year

Carrie Baker, chief communications officer, Canada Goose

Jennifer Bell, VP, communications, corporate affairs, LCBO

Alicia Carroll, commercial PR manager, IKEA

Kalynn Crump, founder, Top Shelf PR

Joanne Fletcherthe, CEO, Mint Green Group (K Swiss)

Braden Hoeppner, SVP, marketing, Herschel

Brian Langerfield, VP, ECD, National PR

Martine Levy, managing director, DDB PR

Rick Murray, managing partner, Cohn & Wolfe

Laura Serra, freelance creative director (formerly at Narrative)

Design Agency of the Year

William Baker, founder, Consonant Skincare

Chris Bjerrisgaard, director of marketing, Vancouver Island Brewing

Kar Yan Cheung, director of design strategy, Bruce Mau Design

Scott Friedman, chief innovation officer, EVP, Idea Couture

Amanda Happé, founder and CD, Working Session

Emma Knight, co-founder, Greenhouse

John Larigakis, designer and illustrator

Stephane Monnet, creative director, Monnet Design

Thomas Pigeon, founder, CEO, Pigeon Brands

Small Agency of the Year

Hesham Aboul-Hassan, head of marketing, Upfield (Becel)

Joel Arbez, freelance creative director (formerly at Grey)

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB

Jerome Dujoux, VP, marketing, Agropur

Emma Eriksson, VP, marketing, General Mills

Noah Feferman, VP, creative director, Citizen Relations

Matt Hassell, CCO, Forsman & Bodenfors

Stephen Jurisic, dean, Miami Ad School

Alan Madill, founder, creative, Good&Ready

Lance Martin, CCO, Union

Leah Zukowski, creative director, Flipp

Agency of the Year

Richard Bartrem, VP, marketing communications, WestJet

Joseph Bonnici, creative director, partner, Bensimon Byrne

Marianne Hamilton, CMO, Kobo

Jason Hill, creative director, Target Marketing

Alyssa Huggins, VP, marketing, Princess Margaret Foundation

Andrea Hunt, SVP, CMO, Aterra Wines

Graham Lang, CCO, Juniper Park/TBWA

Alison Lawler-Dean, chief marketing officer (formerly at Flow Water)

Matt Litzinger, founder, president, CCO, The Local Collective

Helen Pak, creative director (formerly at Grey Canada)

Shane Skillen, CEO, head innovator, Hotspex

Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug&Partners

Yvonne Ziomecki, EVP, marketing and sales, HomeEquity