Meet the 2019 Agency of the Year juries
The agency- and brand-side experts who selected this year's shortlisted shops.
You’ve seen the agencies that made it to the shortlists, now it’s time to meet the esteemed group that decided which shops are going home with Agency of the Year trophies this year.
Each Agency of the Year category is evaluated by its own unique panel of judges, compiled of a mix of agency- and brand-side experts with experience and insight relevant to each discipline.
If you need a refresher on who is in the running this year, check out the shortlists for Digital, Media, PR, Design, Small and Agency of the Year, which were released last week.
The 2019 AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.
Media Agency of the Year
Todd Allen, VP, marketing, Labatt
Tara Chetkowski, marketing director, Starbucks products at Nestle
Genevieve Guay, president, Dentsu X
Sarah Ivey, founder, Agents of Necessity
Dan Kalinski, CEO, iProspect
Kevin Kivi EVP, general manager, Horizon Media
Nancy Marcus, CMO, Kruger Products
Heather Nobes, head of consumer credit marketing, Visa
Jodi Peacock, SVP, business director, Mediacom
Ann Stewart, AStewart Consulting
Janie Theiriault, director of integrated marketing, Loto-Quebec
Digital Agency of the Year
Jason Chaney, founder, Ad.Vice
Maya Lang, VP of global marketing, Destination Canada
Kelly Miller, ecommerce and digital marketing lead, Conagra
Krystle Mullin, creative director, RPA
Allen Oke, ECD, Huge
Jackie Poriadjian-Asch, CMO, Ecobee
Jonathan Rouxel, founder, creative director, Prologue AI
Steve Savic, CCO, Critical Mass
Jill Schoolenberg, VP, country manager, GoDaddy Canada
PR Agency of the Year
Carrie Baker, chief communications officer, Canada Goose
Jennifer Bell, VP, communications, corporate affairs, LCBO
Alicia Carroll, commercial PR manager, IKEA
Kalynn Crump, founder, Top Shelf PR
Joanne Fletcherthe, CEO, Mint Green Group (K Swiss)
Braden Hoeppner, SVP, marketing, Herschel
Brian Langerfield, VP, ECD, National PR
Martine Levy, managing director, DDB PR
Rick Murray, managing partner, Cohn & Wolfe
Laura Serra, freelance creative director (formerly at Narrative)
Design Agency of the Year
William Baker, founder, Consonant Skincare
Chris Bjerrisgaard, director of marketing, Vancouver Island Brewing
Kar Yan Cheung, director of design strategy, Bruce Mau Design
Scott Friedman, chief innovation officer, EVP, Idea Couture
Amanda Happé, founder and CD, Working Session
Emma Knight, co-founder, Greenhouse
John Larigakis, designer and illustrator
Stephane Monnet, creative director, Monnet Design
Thomas Pigeon, founder, CEO, Pigeon Brands
Small Agency of the Year
Hesham Aboul-Hassan, head of marketing, Upfield (Becel)
Joel Arbez, freelance creative director (formerly at Grey)
Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO, FCB
Jerome Dujoux, VP, marketing, Agropur
Emma Eriksson, VP, marketing, General Mills
Noah Feferman, VP, creative director, Citizen Relations
Matt Hassell, CCO, Forsman & Bodenfors
Stephen Jurisic, dean, Miami Ad School
Alan Madill, founder, creative, Good&Ready
Lance Martin, CCO, Union
Leah Zukowski, creative director, Flipp
Agency of the Year
Richard Bartrem, VP, marketing communications, WestJet
Joseph Bonnici, creative director, partner, Bensimon Byrne
Marianne Hamilton, CMO, Kobo
Jason Hill, creative director, Target Marketing
Alyssa Huggins, VP, marketing, Princess Margaret Foundation
Andrea Hunt, SVP, CMO, Aterra Wines
Graham Lang, CCO, Juniper Park/TBWA
Alison Lawler-Dean, chief marketing officer (formerly at Flow Water)
Matt Litzinger, founder, president, CCO, The Local Collective
Helen Pak, creative director (formerly at Grey Canada)
Shane Skillen, CEO, head innovator, Hotspex
Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug&Partners
Yvonne Ziomecki, EVP, marketing and sales, HomeEquity