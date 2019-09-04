Keynote: The future consumer By 2035, demographically, the world will look quite different; Gen Z will have surpassed millennials as the largest generational group ...

By 2035, demographically, the world will look quite different; Gen Z will have surpassed millennials as the largest generational group in the US and Centenarians will be a cohort unto themselves, numbering 1.5 million globally (triple today’s population of people 100-plus).

This session offers a peek into the evolved world of your future consumer. Stylus Media Group uncovers how today’s shifts will reshape the long-term consumer landscape, offering a cross-demographic, cross-industry lens into the trends transforming consumer values and lifestyles and the new opportunities for brands.