Find your inner unicorn: how shifting consumer purchase drivers set the pace for innovation

Spunky start-ups from Glossier to Casper to Lemonade recently hit unicorn status, proving “disruptor” potential. These “direct-to-consumer” darlings also reveal how traditional consumer purchase drivers are changing. What consumers expect from brands and how consumers evaluate purchases are shifting and companies need to address this urgently.

Forrester’s Anjali Lai leverages multimodal data and case studies to reveal the critical changes in what consumers expect from brands and how consumers value experiences.