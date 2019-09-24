Flow Water: How to mainstream an out of the box idea Every marketer wants to have a compelling CSR story, and often look with envy at the successful brands that launched ...

Every marketer wants to have a compelling CSR story, and often look with envy at the successful brands that launched with an eco ethos at the core. But purpose alone is not enough when you’re breaking from convention.

Krissie Milan, CMO of Flow Water, explains how they made a huge splash by pushing boundaries, and how they’re keeping their audience engaged in a crowded category.