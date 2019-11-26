Who’s the next big innovator in Canadian marketing? This year's New Establishment winner will be recognized in strategy magazine and at the AToMiC Awards.

We’ve recognized the best in brands. We’ve selected our media mavericks. Now, Media in Canada and strategy have opened the final call for entries into the New Establishment program for 2019. This time, we’re looking at Innovators.

The New Establishment initiative was first unveiled in 2017 as a program to recognize junior and mid-level media professionals rising through the ranks and making a mark at their respective agencies. The program exists to celebrate pioneers in the industry at the junior and mid-level, but it is not bound to an upper age limit.

The deadline for submissions in the Innovators category is Dec. 20.

You may be asking yourself a few questions. For example: What exactly do we mean by innovators? Or, aren’t we all innovators?

We’ve got some good news: entrants in this category can come from any side of the business. That means we’ll look at entries from agencies, brands, vendors, media companies, tech partners and more.

While we’re looking for entrants from diverse professional backgrounds, one thing’s for sure: we want nominees who are exceptional. And we don’t just mean they work hard, are nice people, sit on committees at work or volunteer in their spare time.

We’re talking about people who go beyond expectations set out in a job description. We want people who created solutions to issues either in-house or industry-wide. We’re looking for employees who have built new things from the ground up. Anyone who had the courage to buck the status quo and try things differently – with big results.

If this sounds like someone you know, we encourage you to contact Jennifer Horn for more information. You can nominate co-workers, bosses, employees, rivals or even yourself. Our editorial team will review all of the applications to determine who piques our interest enough to continue researching.

Once we’ve narrowed it down, we’ll be contacting co-workers, managers, clients and partners to get a better sense of how the nominee stands out.

Anyone considering tossing their hat in the ring can get more details at The New Establishment’s FAQ. Looking for inspiration? Last year’s winner, McCann’s Shereen Ladha shares how she’s balanced side-hustles, social media and strategy in her role.

Check out last year’s New Establishment: Media winner, Janet Xi (we’re only two days away from revealing this year’s media winner), and this year’s Brand winner Danica Nelson of Telus.

This year’s Innovator winner will be handed out at the AToMiC Awards.