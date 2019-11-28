Tech in Action: JC Penney creates a virtual try-on ad for engagement rings The U.S. retailer launched the AR ad ahead of the busiest time of the year for proposals.

Another brand has launched a virtual try-on service to help consumers sample a product before making a major purchase. This time, though, instead of your face or a room in your house, you’ll be pointing the camera at the back of your hand.

U.S.-based department store JC Penney has created a tool that allows users to use augmented reality to try on a ring from its Modern Bride collection. Though most virtual try-on tools are meant to help customers feel more secure about an online purchase, JC Penneys’ is less about driving an ecommerce play and more about driving in-store traffic, both by putting engagements rings top-of-mind and by helping JC Penney be seen as more of a destination for rings.

The tool was created with Verizon Media, which served it through display ads across its online properties.

The AR ad is part of a cross-platform “Look Of Love” campaign for JC Penney, which has been extended to Verizon-owned HuffPost through a sponsored section of wedding- and marriage-related content. The campaign was also intentionally launched ahead of the holiday season, which is popular for both online shopping and marriage proposals: in the U.S., the most popular days of the year for marriage proposals are Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.