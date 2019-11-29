Who won Gold at the Media Innovation Awards?
Missed the show last night? Don't worry, we'll catch you up on the best in media, content, data and more.
The lights have gone down, the chairs have been cleared and every last glass of celebratory wine has been polished off. Last night, strategy and Media in Canada hosted the 2019 Media Innovation Awards, honouring the best in media (and, incidentally, innovation). For those who weren’t lucky enough to attend the show, we’ve got the winners right here.
First off, the question on everyone’s mind: who won Best of Show? In a year of programmatic window shopping strategies and hockey fans using people’s bodies as fonts, what could have possibly stood out the most this year?
Indeed, it was “Go Back to Africa,” the digital collaboration by Initiative and FCB/Six for Black and Abroad that took home the top prize. “Go Back to Africa” is no stranger to Best in Show awards, having also won the Grand Prix at this year’s Strategy Awards and the top prize at the CMAs last week.
The jury also selected the 2019 Media Leader of the Year, with Initiative president Helen Galanis recognized for her efforts in taking the shop from underdog to top dog, developing new strategies and creating deeper, more insightful relationships with clients. “Someone recently told me that when I started [as president four years ago], no one was betting on us,” Galanis told the crowd. Having also led the agency to a Gold as strategy‘s Media Agency of the Year, Galanis commended her team for their efforts as well.
But the night wasn’t all about senior leaders; the third annual New Establishment: Media award was given out to Touche! audience strategy supervisor Antoine Nguyen. Recognized not only for his insights and contributions to Sport Chek’s much-revered “Digital Window Shopping” campaign, but also for his dedication to the craft of audience planning.
Corus Entertainment was also named the inaugural Best Media Company by the MIAs.
Below you will find all the Gold winners; for Silver and Bronze please visit the MIAs website.
Special profiles on Galanis and Nguyen will appear on MiC early next week. For the story behind the media plan that sent “Go Back to Africa” back to the podium, check out the December edition of the CARD newsletter, set to arrive in inboxes Dec. 2.
Best Use of Media
Best in Experiential/Special Event/Stunts – Budget Over $100,000
- Fountain Tire: “Truck-Thru” by FCB Canada and Guru Media (also won Gold for Best in B2B Marketing)
Best in Out-Of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Under $100,000
- BMW: “Stage Your Driveway” by FCB Canada and Media Experts
Best in Out-of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Over $100,000
- Tangerine: “Activating Raptors” by PHD Media (also won Gold for Best in Sponsorships and Best in Finance and Services)
Best Integrated Campaign – Budget Over $250,000
- Quebec Milk Producers: “There’s Milk Here!” by Touche!
Best in Video
- IKEA: “Bedtime” by Jungle Media (also won Gold in Best Use of Real-Time Data and Best in Retail)
Best in Audio
- Brunet: “The Fantastic Pharmacist” by PHD Media
Best Use of Digital
Best in Websites and Microsites
- Fountain Tire: “Fanbods” by FCB Canada and Guru Media
Best in Search
- Mini Canada: Hijacking High Gas Prices for High Returns” by Media Experts
Best in Augmented/Virtual Reality
- GE Cafe: “Bring Your Kitchen to Life” by No Fixed Address
Best use of Technology
- General Motors of Canada: “Ghost Owners” by Carat
Best in Mobile
- McDonald’s Canada: “MyMcD’s x Waze” by OMD Canada
Best in Data-Driven Marketing
- Black & Abroad: “Go Back to Africa” by Initiative and FCB/Six (also won Gold in Best in Social Media and Best in Travel and Tourism)
Best Use of Content
Best in Branded Content
- The Hershey Company: “Reese the Movie: A Movie About Reese” by UM Canada and Anomaly (also won Gold in Best in Consumer Goods)
Best in Brand Integration
- BRP Can-Am On-Road:Â “A Ride Like No Other” by Touche!
Best in Consumer Engagement
- Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills: “Hauler Aisles of Glory” by Dentsu X
Best Media Insights
Best Launch/Relaunch
- IKEA: “It’s William Now” by Jungle MediaÂ (also won Gold in Best in Durable Goods)
Best Disruption
- The Hershey Company: “Oh Henry! 4:25″ by UM Canada and Anomaly
Best New Insight
- Birks: “Programmatic Spoiler Alert” by Touche!
Niche Marketing
Best in Youth Marketing
- McDonald’s Canada: “Friends Wanted” by Cossette and OMD Canada
Public Service (Use of Media)
Best in Audio
- Telus: “Telux x SonReal: No More” by Cossette Media (also won Gold in Public Service, Best in Branded Content)
Best in Experiential/Special Events/Stunts
- Casey House: “The Healing House” by Bensimon Byrne (also won Gold in Public Service, Best Disruption)
Public Service (Best in Digital)
Best in Social Media
- Drug Free Kids Canada: “Practice Kids” by FCB Canada (also won Gold in Public Service, Best in Branded Content)
Public Service (Use of Content)
Best in Consumer Engagement
- The Dr. Clown Foundation: “When You Giggle, You Give” by Cossette Media
Public Service (Use of Content)
Best in Retail
- Sport Chek: “Digital Window Shopping” by Touche!
Best in Alcoholic Beverages
- Michelob Ultra: “Michelob Ultra x Running” by FCB Canada and Vizeum
Best in Automotive
- Genesis Motors Canada: “Genesis Lands at Pearson” by Innocean Worldwide Canada