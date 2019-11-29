Who won Gold at the Media Innovation Awards? Missed the show last night? Don't worry, we'll catch you up on the best in media, content, data and more.

The lights have gone down, the chairs have been cleared and every last glass of celebratory wine has been polished off. Last night, strategy and Media in Canada hosted the 2019 Media Innovation Awards, honouring the best in media (and, incidentally, innovation). For those who weren’t lucky enough to attend the show, we’ve got the winners right here.

First off, the question on everyone’s mind: who won Best of Show? In a year of programmatic window shopping strategies and hockey fans using people’s bodies as fonts, what could have possibly stood out the most this year?

Indeed, it was “Go Back to Africa,” the digital collaboration by Initiative and FCB/Six for Black and Abroad that took home the top prize. “Go Back to Africa” is no stranger to Best in Show awards, having also won the Grand Prix at this year’s Strategy Awards and the top prize at the CMAs last week.

The jury also selected the 2019 Media Leader of the Year, with Initiative president Helen Galanis recognized for her efforts in taking the shop from underdog to top dog, developing new strategies and creating deeper, more insightful relationships with clients. “Someone recently told me that when I started [as president four years ago], no one was betting on us,” Galanis told the crowd. Having also led the agency to a Gold as strategy‘s Media Agency of the Year, Galanis commended her team for their efforts as well.

But the night wasn’t all about senior leaders; the third annual New Establishment: Media award was given out to Touche! audience strategy supervisor Antoine Nguyen. Recognized not only for his insights and contributions to Sport Chek’s much-revered “Digital Window Shopping” campaign, but also for his dedication to the craft of audience planning.

Corus Entertainment was also named the inaugural Best Media Company by the MIAs.

Below you will find all the Gold winners; for Silver and Bronze please visit the MIAs website.

Special profiles on Galanis and Nguyen will appear on MiC early next week. For the story behind the media plan that sent “Go Back to Africa” back to the podium, check out the December edition of the CARD newsletter, set to arrive in inboxes Dec. 2.

Best Use of Media

Best in Experiential/Special Event/Stunts – Budget Over $100,000

Fountain Tire: “Truck-Thru” by FCB Canada and Guru Media (also won Gold for Best in B2B Marketing)

Best in Out-Of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Under $100,000

BMW: “Stage Your Driveway” by FCB Canada and Media Experts

Best in Out-of-Home/Ambient/Place-Based Media – Budget Over $100,000

Tangerine: “Activating Raptors” by PHD Media (also won Gold for Best in Sponsorships and Best in Finance and Services)

Best Integrated Campaign – Budget Over $250,000

Quebec Milk Producers: “There’s Milk Here!” by Touche!

Best in Video

IKEA: “Bedtime” by Jungle Media (also won Gold in Best Use of Real-Time Data and Best in Retail)

Best in Audio

Brunet: “The Fantastic Pharmacist” by PHD Media

Best Use of Digital

Best in Websites and Microsites

Fountain Tire: “Fanbods” by FCB Canada and Guru Media

Best in Search

Mini Canada: Hijacking High Gas Prices for High Returns” by Media Experts

Best in Augmented/Virtual Reality

GE Cafe: “Bring Your Kitchen to Life” by No Fixed Address

Best use of Technology

General Motors of Canada: “Ghost Owners” by Carat

Best in Mobile

McDonald’s Canada: “MyMcD’s x Waze” by OMD Canada

Best in Data-Driven Marketing

Black & Abroad: “Go Back to Africa” by Initiative and FCB/Six (also won Gold in Best in Social Media and Best in Travel and Tourism)

Best Use of Content

Best in Branded Content

The Hershey Company: “Reese the Movie: A Movie About Reese” by UM Canada and Anomaly (also won Gold in Best in Consumer Goods)

Best in Brand Integration

BRP Can-Am On-Road:Â “A Ride Like No Other” by Touche!

Best in Consumer Engagement

Loblaw Companies Limited – No Frills: “Hauler Aisles of Glory” by Dentsu X

Best Media Insights

Best Launch/Relaunch

IKEA: “It’s William Now” by Jungle MediaÂ (also won Gold in Best in Durable Goods)

Best Disruption

The Hershey Company: “Oh Henry! 4:25″ by UM Canada and Anomaly

Best New Insight

Birks: “Programmatic Spoiler Alert” by Touche!

Niche Marketing

Best in Youth Marketing

McDonald’s Canada: “Friends Wanted” by Cossette and OMD Canada

Public Service (Use of Media)

Best in Audio

Telus: “Telux x SonReal: No More” by Cossette Media (also won Gold in Public Service, Best in Branded Content)

Best in Experiential/Special Events/Stunts

Casey House: “The Healing House” by Bensimon Byrne (also won Gold in Public Service, Best Disruption)

Public Service (Best in Digital)

Best in Social Media

Drug Free Kids Canada: “Practice Kids” by FCB Canada (also won Gold in Public Service, Best in Branded Content)

Public Service (Use of Content)

Best in Consumer Engagement

The Dr. Clown Foundation: “When You Giggle, You Give” by Cossette Media

Public Service (Use of Content)

Best in Retail

Sport Chek: “Digital Window Shopping” by Touche!

Best in Alcoholic Beverages

Michelob Ultra: “Michelob Ultra x Running” by FCB Canada and Vizeum

Best in Automotive