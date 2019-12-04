Craft chair announced for the 2020 Marketing Awards Cossette's Carlos Moreno will lead a jury recognizing technical and artistic achievement.

The final chair for the 2020 Marketing Awards has been announced as the focus turns to the Craft category.

Carlos Moreno, global CCO at Cossette, will lead this year’s jury, which will be made from a mix of creative agency, production, post-production and audio experts.

Now in its third year with a dedicated jury, the Craft categories at the Marketing Awards recognize technical and artistic excellence in disciplines ranging from art direction, copywriting and photography to direction, animation and music. To see the standard for excellence in the category, check out the winners from the 2019 edition of the Marketing Awards.

The co-chairs of the Advertising jury – along with five new categories for the 2020 edition of the awards – have already been announced, along with the chairs of the Multicultural and Design juries.

The regular deadline for entries to the Marketing Awards is on Jan. 17. More information, including entry criteria and category info, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.