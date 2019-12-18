Jury announced for 2020 Marketing Awards Meet the 13 creative leaders that will decide the winners at the 98th edition of the awards.

The year is coming to an end, so it is not too early to start thinking about the next award season, as the jury for the 2020 Marketing Awards has been announced.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Marilou Aubin, creative director at Lg2, and David Rosenberg, chief creative officer at Bensimon Byrne, are 13 other creative leaders from Canada’s advertising industry. They will meet in the new year to score creative categories at the 98th edition of the annual awards show, set to take place in June 2020.

Juries for the Multicultural, Design and Craft categories at the 2020 Marketing Awards will be announced in the new year. In the meantime, be sure to check out the co-chairs for each category. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the next deadline is Jan. 17 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

2020 Marketing Awards Jury

Nadia Beale, SVP, MSLGroup

Cher Campbell, ECD, John St.

Heather Chambers, SVP, CCO, Leo Burnett

Jenny Glover, ECD, Juniper Park\TBWA

Jeff Hilts, CCO, FCB Canada

Joel Holtby, partner, CD, Rethink

Brigitte Ledermann, CD, Wunderman Thompson

Dean Lee, ECD, DDB Canada

Jeff MacEachern, CCO, Arrivals + Departures

Sean Riley, ECD, McCann Health

Terri Roberts, CD, Ray

Sann Sava, VP, CD, Publicis Montreal

Randy Stein, partner, CCO, Grip