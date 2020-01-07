Multicultural jury for 2020 Marketing Awards announced Meet the panel of creatives and strategists scoring the best work targeting Canada's diverse communities.

The new year has just begun, but it is already time to begin thinking about awards season following the announcement of the Multicultural jury for the 2020 Marketing Awards.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Ambereen Jahangir, CEO of DV8 Communications, and Jensen Tsoi, partner and VP of creative at Dyversity Communications, are seven other creatives and strategist well-versed in Canada’s multicultural advertising industry. They will meet in the coming months to score the 16 multicultural categories at the 98th edition of the annual awards show, set to take place in June.

Juries for the Design and Craft categories at the 2020 Marketing Awards will be announced next week. In the meantime, be sure to check out the co-chairs for each category and the previously announced jury for the main advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the next deadline is Jan. 17 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

2020 Marketing Awards Multicultural Jury

Ambereen Jahangir, CEO, DV8 Communication (co-chair)

Jensen Tsoi, partner and VP of creative, Dyversity Communications (co-chair)

Nitin Bagga, chief strategy officer, chief operating officer, Barrett and Welsch

Iris Chen, multicultural marketing strategist, Intriguing Connections

Linda Cheung, creative lead, Chinese markets, Maple Diversity

Loretta Lam, chief strategist, Focus Communications

Zeno Lam, creative director, AV Communications

Chrisdin Ma, founder, WowPractice Consulting

Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder, Ethnicity Matters