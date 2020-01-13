Shortlist announced for 2020 AToMiC Awards

The awards recognizing collaborative and creative use of advertising, technology, media and content will be given at a gala on March 3.
A lot of agencies aim to do work that challenges the status quo, but only a select few did so enough to land on the shortlist for the 2020 AToMiC Awards.

The awards program recognizes successful collaborations across the media and marketing industries, awarding brands and agencies for their creative use of advertising, technology, media and content.

Rethink has the most campaigns up for nomination this year, a total of 16. Zulu Alpha Kilo has six campaigns in contention, with Cossette and BBDO Toronto (last year’s Grand Prix winner) each getting four campaigns on this year’s list.

The winners will be awarded at the AToMiCon conference, taking place on March 3 in Toronto. In the meantime, refresh yourself on the jury that made this year’s selection, and get more information about this year’s gala on the AToMiC Awards website.

Agency Client Campaign
Anomaly The Hershey Company Reese the Movie: A Movie About Reese
BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Canada (M&M’s) Finger Lickin’ Good
BBDO Toronto Right To Play Right To Rise
BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Canada (Snickers) Snickers Suit Swag
BBDO Toronto Metrolinx The Ultimate Ride
Bensimon Byrne / Narrative White Ribbon Boys Don’t Cry
Bensimon Byrne Up Cannabis Saving Grace Financial
Bensimon Byrne Casey House The Healing House
Cossette McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Friends Wanted
Cossette SickKids Foundation SickKids VS – #10YearChallenge
Cossette SickKids Foundation SickKids VS – Crews
Cossette Canopy Growth (Tweed) Tweed x MADD x Uber
Cossette Media Canopy Growth (Tweed) Tweed x MADD x Uber
Critical Mass Nissan Tech Drive VR
DDB Canada Volkswagen Jetta GLI
DentsuBos Toronto The Clorox Company of Canada (Brita) Walkumentary
FCB Canada Fountain Tire Fan Bods
FCB Canada BMW Stage Your Driveway
FCB Canada Responsible Gaming Council YOU-turn
FCB/Six Black and Abroad Go Back to Africa
Leo Burnett Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto MOCA Rebrand
Lg2 Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec Bone vs Steel
Lg2 13th Street Winery Subjectif
McCann Worldgroup Canada Canadian Transplant Association Second Chances
Momentum Worldwide 5 Gum The Self Controller
Mosaic Weston Foods Canada Club Fed
No Fixed Address SickKids Foundation SickKids Airbnb
Ogilvy Canada Unilever (Hellmann’s) Real Food Rescue
Rethink Fondation Émergence Brutal Postings
Rethink National Film Board of Canada Clit Me
Rethink East West Market Embarrassing Plastic Bags
Rethink WestJet Flight Light
Rethink Fondation Émergence Homophobe Radio
Rethink IKEA Canada IKEA: Bedtime
Rethink Raptors Republic Ka’Wine & Dine
Rethink Leaf Forward Pass The Bill
Rethink Battered Women’s Support Services Peephole
Rethink Kraft Heinz Canada Pour Perfectly
Rethink Fondation Émergence Pride Flagging
Rethink Government of Ontario Rowan’s Law The Risk
Rethink British Columbia Schizophrenia Society Songs of Schizophrenia
Rethink Greenpeace Canada Straw Shaming
Rethink A&W Canada The Last Straws
Rethink Berlitz Canada Worst Christmas Carols
Studio M WestJet Uniting Through Traditions
Touché! Sport Chek Digital Window Shopping
UM Canada The Hershey Company Hershey’s Popped Mix vs. Chips Snacking Challenge
UM Canada The Hershey Company (Reese’s Pieces) Peanutception
UM Canada Tim Hortons The Away Game
Union Interval House Freedom Tampons
Zulu Alpha Kilo Peace Collective #UnravelHate
Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths Big in Japan
Zulu Alpha Kilo Coalition for Gun Control Dodge The Bullet
Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac Earning Curve
Zulu Alpha Kilo Whirlpool (KitchenAid) Mix ‘n Match
Zulu Alpha Kilo Tim Hortons The Away Game
