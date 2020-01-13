Shortlist announced for 2020 AToMiC Awards
The awards recognizing collaborative and creative use of advertising, technology, media and content will be given at a gala on March 3.
A lot of agencies aim to do work that challenges the status quo, but only a select few did so enough to land on the shortlist for the 2020 AToMiC Awards.
The awards program recognizes successful collaborations across the media and marketing industries, awarding brands and agencies for their creative use of advertising, technology, media and content.
Rethink has the most campaigns up for nomination this year, a total of 16. Zulu Alpha Kilo has six campaigns in contention, with Cossette and BBDO Toronto (last year’s Grand Prix winner) each getting four campaigns on this year’s list.
The winners will be awarded at the AToMiCon conference, taking place on March 3 in Toronto. In the meantime, refresh yourself on the jury that made this year’s selection, and get more information about this year’s gala on the AToMiC Awards website.
|Agency
|Client
|Campaign
|Anomaly
|The Hershey Company
|Reese the Movie: A Movie About Reese
|BBDO Toronto
|Mars Wrigley Canada (M&M’s)
|Finger Lickin’ Good
|BBDO Toronto
|Right To Play
|Right To Rise
|BBDO Toronto
|Mars Wrigley Canada (Snickers)
|Snickers Suit Swag
|BBDO Toronto
|Metrolinx
|The Ultimate Ride
|Bensimon Byrne / Narrative
|White Ribbon
|Boys Don’t Cry
|Bensimon Byrne
|Up Cannabis
|Saving Grace Financial
|Bensimon Byrne
|Casey House
|The Healing House
|Cossette
|McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada
|Friends Wanted
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|SickKids VS – #10YearChallenge
|Cossette
|SickKids Foundation
|SickKids VS – Crews
|Cossette
|Canopy Growth (Tweed)
|Tweed x MADD x Uber
|Cossette Media
|Canopy Growth (Tweed)
|Tweed x MADD x Uber
|Critical Mass
|Nissan
|Tech Drive VR
|DDB Canada
|Volkswagen
|Jetta GLI
|DentsuBos Toronto
|The Clorox Company of Canada (Brita)
|Walkumentary
|FCB Canada
|Fountain Tire
|Fan Bods
|FCB Canada
|BMW
|Stage Your Driveway
|FCB Canada
|Responsible Gaming Council
|YOU-turn
|FCB/Six
|Black and Abroad
|Go Back to Africa
|Leo Burnett
|Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto
|MOCA Rebrand
|Lg2
|Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec
|Bone vs Steel
|Lg2
|13th Street Winery
|Subjectif
|McCann Worldgroup Canada
|Canadian Transplant Association
|Second Chances
|Momentum Worldwide
|5 Gum
|The Self Controller
|Mosaic
|Weston Foods Canada
|Club Fed
|No Fixed Address
|SickKids Foundation
|SickKids Airbnb
|Ogilvy Canada
|Unilever (Hellmann’s)
|Real Food Rescue
|Rethink
|Fondation Émergence
|Brutal Postings
|Rethink
|National Film Board of Canada
|Clit Me
|Rethink
|East West Market
|Embarrassing Plastic Bags
|Rethink
|WestJet
|Flight Light
|Rethink
|Fondation Émergence
|Homophobe Radio
|Rethink
|IKEA Canada
|IKEA: Bedtime
|Rethink
|Raptors Republic
|Ka’Wine & Dine
|Rethink
|Leaf Forward
|Pass The Bill
|Rethink
|Battered Women’s Support Services
|Peephole
|Rethink
|Kraft Heinz Canada
|Pour Perfectly
|Rethink
|Fondation Émergence
|Pride Flagging
|Rethink
|Government of Ontario
|Rowan’s Law The Risk
|Rethink
|British Columbia Schizophrenia Society
|Songs of Schizophrenia
|Rethink
|Greenpeace Canada
|Straw Shaming
|Rethink
|A&W Canada
|The Last Straws
|Rethink
|Berlitz Canada
|Worst Christmas Carols
|Studio M
|WestJet
|Uniting Through Traditions
|Touché!
|Sport Chek
|Digital Window Shopping
|UM Canada
|The Hershey Company
|Hershey’s Popped Mix vs. Chips Snacking Challenge
|UM Canada
|The Hershey Company (Reese’s Pieces)
|Peanutception
|UM Canada
|Tim Hortons
|The Away Game
|Union
|Interval House
|Freedom Tampons
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Peace Collective
|#UnravelHate
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|SingleCut Beersmiths
|Big in Japan
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Coalition for Gun Control
|Dodge The Bullet
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Interac
|Earning Curve
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Whirlpool (KitchenAid)
|Mix ‘n Match
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Tim Hortons
|The Away Game