Shortlist announced for 2020 AToMiC Awards The awards recognizing collaborative and creative use of advertising, technology, media and content will be given at a gala on March 3.

A lot of agencies aim to do work that challenges the status quo, but only a select few did so enough to land on the shortlist for the 2020 AToMiC Awards.

The awards program recognizes successful collaborations across the media and marketing industries, awarding brands and agencies for their creative use of advertising, technology, media and content.

Rethink has the most campaigns up for nomination this year, a total of 16. Zulu Alpha Kilo has six campaigns in contention, with Cossette and BBDO Toronto (last year’s Grand Prix winner) each getting four campaigns on this year’s list.

The winners will be awarded at the AToMiCon conference, taking place on March 3 in Toronto. In the meantime, refresh yourself on the jury that made this year’s selection, and get more information about this year’s gala on the AToMiC Awards website.