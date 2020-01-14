Design jury announced for 2020 Marketing Awards Meet the creatives and designers deciding winners in the category as the next deadline for entries approaches on Jan. 17.

The Marketing Awards has announced the panel that will be scoring work in the Design categories.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Mikey Richardson, co-founder of branding and design agency Jacknife, and Jennifer Weaymouth, creative director and founder of boutique design firm Weaymouth Creative, are eight creatives and designers from Canadian agencies and design firms, as well as four jurors lending their expertise as part of the online jury.

The jury for the Craft categories at the 2020 Marketing Awards will be announced later this week. In the meantime, be sure to check out the co-chairs for each category and the previously announced jury for the Multicultural and main advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the next deadline is Jan. 17 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

2020 Marketing Awards Design Live Jury

Mikey Richardson, co-founder, Jacknife (co-chair)

Jennifer Weaymouth, CD, Weaymouth Creative (co-chair)

David Adams, partner, CD, Art & Mechanical

Richard Bélanger, CD, Cossette

Monique Gamache, partner, design director, Wax

Will Hum, principal and CD, Clear Space

Helen Kerr, co-president, KerrSmith Design

Steph Mackie, co-CD, co-owner, Mackie Biernacki

Dave Rodgers, director of design, Central Station

Barbara Woolley, partner, Hambly & Woolley

Online Design Jury

Elise Cropsal, designer, Lg2

Shawn Lambino, design director, Anomaly

Noel Nanton, CD, Typotherapy

Andrew Passas, CD, 123w