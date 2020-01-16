Craft jury announced for 2020 Marketing Awards Ahead of Friday's entry deadline, the agency and production pros awarding the best in technical achievement have been revealed.

In a drum roll leading up to the regular entry deadline for the 2020 Marketing Awards, strategy has revealed the Craft jury that will judge the final category for this year’s awards program.

The Craft category, now in its third year with a dedicated jury, recognizes the technical and artistic excellence in disciplines ranging from art direction, copywriting and photography to direction, animation and music.

Joining previously announced Craft chair Carlos Moreno, global CCO at Cossette, are 11 experts from the agency and production worlds, with an additional five providing support as the online jury.

Be sure to check out the previously announced jury for the Multicultural, Design and Advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the next deadline is Jan. 17 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Craft live jury

Carlos Moreno, global CCO, Cossette (chair)

Catherine Allen, group CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Sean Cochrane, VFX artist, The Vanity

Tom Eymundson, partner, CEO, director, Pirate Radio

Alison Gordon, editor, Outsider Editorial

Jay Grandin, co-founder, CD, Giant Ant

Lisa Greenberg, CCO, Leo Burnett

Mel Hider, editor, Saints Editorial

Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos

Natalie Rae Robison, director, OPC

Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug&Partners

Mark Zibert, director, Scouts Honour

Craft online jury

Melanie Charbonneau, director, Cinelande

James Michael Chiang, director, Steam

Yan Dal Santo, president, Mile Inn Toronto

Andre Pienaar, DOP, AJ Pienaar Productions

Eva Van den Bulcke, CD, Forsman and Bodenfors