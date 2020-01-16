Craft jury announced for 2020 Marketing Awards
Ahead of Friday's entry deadline, the agency and production pros awarding the best in technical achievement have been revealed.
In a drum roll leading up to the regular entry deadline for the 2020 Marketing Awards, strategy has revealed the Craft jury that will judge the final category for this year’s awards program.
The Craft category, now in its third year with a dedicated jury, recognizes the technical and artistic excellence in disciplines ranging from art direction, copywriting and photography to direction, animation and music.
Joining previously announced Craft chair Carlos Moreno, global CCO at Cossette, are 11 experts from the agency and production worlds, with an additional five providing support as the online jury.
Be sure to check out the previously announced jury for the Multicultural, Design and Advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the next deadline is Jan. 17 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
Craft live jury
Carlos Moreno, global CCO, Cossette (chair)
Catherine Allen, group CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Sean Cochrane, VFX artist, The Vanity
Tom Eymundson, partner, CEO, director, Pirate Radio
Alison Gordon, editor, Outsider Editorial
Jay Grandin, co-founder, CD, Giant Ant
Lisa Greenberg, CCO, Leo Burnett
Mel Hider, editor, Saints Editorial
Lyranda Martin-Evans, VP, ECD, DentsuBos
Natalie Rae Robison, director, OPC
Matt Syberg-Olsen, ECD, Doug&Partners
Mark Zibert, director, Scouts Honour
Craft online jury
Melanie Charbonneau, director, Cinelande
James Michael Chiang, director, Steam
Yan Dal Santo, president, Mile Inn Toronto
Andre Pienaar, DOP, AJ Pienaar Productions
Eva Van den Bulcke, CD, Forsman and Bodenfors