Online juries announced for 2020 Marketing Awards
As the final deadline approaches, meet the industry pros that will help judge this year's entries.
The final regular deadline to submit to the 2020 Marketing Awards is next week, so now is a perfect time to meet the Online jury that will be helping to decide this year’s winners.
Due to the volume of entries to the Marketing Awards, the Online jury supports the main jury by taking a first look at the submissions. The online jury also includes the Pharma jury, six agency experts who will lend their experience in the highly regulated space to the jury as they make their selections.
Be sure to check out the previously announced juries for the Craft, Multicultural, Design and Advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the final regular deadline is Jan. 31 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.
2020 Marketing Awards Pharma Jury
Dorothy Czylyski, head of health, No Fixed Address
Irfan Khan, CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo
Marty Martinez, global ECD, health, Tank
Rachel McCready, ECD, Klick Health
Tony Miller, VP, ECD Anderson DDB
Catherine Savard, CD, Lemieux Bedard
2020 Marketing Awards Online Jury
Robyn Adelson, EVP, strategy and creative, Weber Shandwick
Amanda Alvaro, president, Pomp & Circumstance
Leilah Ambrose, VP, CD, Edelman
Noreel Asuro, CD, The&Partnership
Wendy Bairos, group head, public relations, Diamond
Linda Carte, VP, CD, Innocean Worldwide
Brett Channer CEO, CCO Mass Minority
Travis Cowdy, ECD, DentsuBos
Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors
Siobhan Dempsey, ACD, Grey
Dominic Faucher, ACD, Orkestra
Manuel Ferrarini, VP, CD, Tam-Tam\TBWA
George Giampuranis, ECD, Taxi Montreal
Chantal Gobeil , CD, K72
Danielle Haythorne, CD, 123w
Tony Hird, co-founder, CD, Here Be Monsters
Karen Howe, founder, The Township
Kevan Kalyan, creative group head, Target
Mike Kasprow, CD, Jackman
Caitlin Keeley, ACD, Union
Meredith Klapowich, CD, Narrative
Meghan Kraemer, CD, The Hive
Marketa Krivy, co-founder, chief brand officer, Ruby & Foster
Matt Litzinger, president, CCO, The Local Collective
Todd Mackie, CCO, BBDO Toronto
Craig Markou, VP, CD, The Mars Agency
Sylvie Mercier, CD, Critical Mass
Jeff Millar, CD, Central Station
Hugo Morin, CD, Havas Montreal
Katie Muir, SVP, The Colony Project
Alison Neill, executive group strategy director, Ogilvy
Gail Pak, CD, McCann Canada
Lara Palmer, CD, Ready Set
Craig Redmond, CD, Elevator Strategy
Geoff Redwood, CD, Jann Kelly
Doug Robinson, founder, CEO, Doug&Partners
Sarah Rutherford, CD, Cossette
Ryan Spelliscy, founder, CCO, Juliet
Hayes Steinberg, CCO, The Mark
Angela Sung, CD, Arrivals + Departures
Kim Tarlo, CD, Sid Lee
Brent Wardrop, CD, Elemental
Dave Watson, VP, ECD of design, Mosaic North America
Lionel Wong, VP, CD, Church + State