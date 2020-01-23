Online juries announced for 2020 Marketing Awards As the final deadline approaches, meet the industry pros that will help judge this year's entries.

The final regular deadline to submit to the 2020 Marketing Awards is next week, so now is a perfect time to meet the Online jury that will be helping to decide this year’s winners.

Due to the volume of entries to the Marketing Awards, the Online jury supports the main jury by taking a first look at the submissions. The online jury also includes the Pharma jury, six agency experts who will lend their experience in the highly regulated space to the jury as they make their selections.

Be sure to check out the previously announced juries for the Craft, Multicultural, Design and Advertising categories. More information about the 2020 Marketing Awards, including category criteria and entry information – the final regular deadline is Jan. 31 – can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

2020 Marketing Awards Pharma Jury

Dorothy Czylyski, head of health, No Fixed Address

Irfan Khan, CD, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Marty Martinez, global ECD, health, Tank

Rachel McCready, ECD, Klick Health

Tony Miller, VP, ECD Anderson DDB

Catherine Savard, CD, Lemieux Bedard

2020 Marketing Awards Online Jury

Robyn Adelson, EVP, strategy and creative, Weber Shandwick

Amanda Alvaro, president, Pomp & Circumstance

Leilah Ambrose, VP, CD, Edelman

Noreel Asuro, CD, The&Partnership

Wendy Bairos, group head, public relations, Diamond

Linda Carte, VP, CD, Innocean Worldwide

Brett Channer CEO, CCO Mass Minority

Travis Cowdy, ECD, DentsuBos

Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Siobhan Dempsey, ACD, Grey

Dominic Faucher, ACD, Orkestra

Manuel Ferrarini, VP, CD, Tam-Tam\TBWA

George Giampuranis, ECD, Taxi Montreal

Chantal Gobeil , CD, K72

Danielle Haythorne, CD, 123w

Tony Hird, co-founder, CD, Here Be Monsters

Karen Howe, founder, The Township

Kevan Kalyan, creative group head, Target

Mike Kasprow, CD, Jackman

Caitlin Keeley, ACD, Union

Meredith Klapowich, CD, Narrative

Meghan Kraemer, CD, The Hive

Marketa Krivy, co-founder, chief brand officer, Ruby & Foster

Matt Litzinger, president, CCO, The Local Collective

Todd Mackie, CCO, BBDO Toronto

Craig Markou, VP, CD, The Mars Agency

Sylvie Mercier, CD, Critical Mass

Jeff Millar, CD, Central Station

Hugo Morin, CD, Havas Montreal

Katie Muir, SVP, The Colony Project

Alison Neill, executive group strategy director, Ogilvy

Gail Pak, CD, McCann Canada

Lara Palmer, CD, Ready Set

Craig Redmond, CD, Elevator Strategy

Geoff Redwood, CD, Jann Kelly

Doug Robinson, founder, CEO, Doug&Partners

Sarah Rutherford, CD, Cossette

Ryan Spelliscy, founder, CCO, Juliet

Hayes Steinberg, CCO, The Mark

Angela Sung, CD, Arrivals + Departures

Kim Tarlo, CD, Sid Lee

Brent Wardrop, CD, Elemental

Dave Watson, VP, ECD of design, Mosaic North America

Lionel Wong, VP, CD, Church + State