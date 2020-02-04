King Ursa adds a second creative director Greg Bolton steps into the role to add depth to the agency's creative team following local and global client wins.

King Ursa has hired a new creative director following recent client wins.

In a net-new role for the Toronto-based agency, CD Greg Bolton will support the work of current creative director Harrison Santos, who joined King Ursa in September. The CDs will collaborate on assignments while also leading their own creative campaigns, with Bolton focused on conceptual work for global fabric company Cordura, Moosehead Breweries and Twisted Tea, as well as more recent global assignments with software companies SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass.

Bolton joins the agency from Cossette, where he worked on the McDonald’s account, contributing to new product launches and the QSR’s partnership with the Raptors. At King Ursa, he will report to ECD and agency founder Paulo Salomao.

In an email to strategy, Salomao said he and co-founder Eric Vieira felt it was the right time to add depth to the creative team, as the agency takes on new national and global AOR relationships. In addition to the two SAP companies, Cordura and chicken products maker Maple Lodge Farms are recent additions to its client roster.

Within the last year, King Ursa, which combines production, creative and consultancy services, appointed its first director of digital analytics and insights, as well as a head of strategy, a director project management and a director of brand partnerships. Salomao said Bolton will help balance the shop’s creative talent with its analytics and strategic planning capabilities, bringing the shop’s total headcount to 36.

Prior to Cossette, Bolton held creative roles at Jam3, Edelman, Leo Burnett, Juniper Park and Teehan+Lax, where he contributed to work for clients including Google, Nike, Quaker, Levis, Jeep, Molson, Telus and P&G.