KFC is piloting Google’s food ordering service in Canada The QSR expands its ordering options, part of a plan to have online sales exceed in-person orders by 2022.

KFC Canada is allowing customers to look no farther than a Google search to place their chicken order, part of the QSR’s plans to grow its digital sales.

Canadian users who search for a KFC location on Google Search or Google Maps will begin to see buttons that allow them to order for pick-up or delivery, allowing them to browse the menu and place their order within Google’s platform, and not have to visit KFC’s website or open a food delivery app.

The feature is rolling out beginning today, though only appears when using search terms specific enough for Google to return a single location (such as “KFC queen st.” returned the image pictured to the left for a location in the Toronto core). The location also needs to support online ordering. Google first launched in-platform food ordering in May of last year in the U.S., and KFC is the first restaurant to pilot the service in the Canadian market.

The QSR has also further expanded its digital ordering options through voice platforms, allowing customers to order through smart devices and mobile phones with Google Assistant. Earlier this month, KFC expanded its existing skill on Amazon Alexa, though only by allowing users to re-order their recent meal (Google Assistant users can place a new order, as well as giving them the option to re-order for convenience).

The expansion of online ordering options is part of a plan to have digital sales exceed offline sales at KFC Canada by 2022. Jason Cassidy, marketing director for KFC Canada at parent company Yum Brands, says the QSR’s approach is to make “every KFC order” easy for customers, and says the Google pilot in particular offers them the kind of “frictionless experience” they are seeking during food orders.

KFC has long offered customers the options of placing delivery orders by phone, its website or – more recently – food delivery apps, which is something that has been more of a regular feature in its marketing as demand for more ordering options has grown among consumers. It also launched an order ahead option for its website last year.