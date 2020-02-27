Cortex acquired by Nventive The innovation firms have combined to better reach their shared goals of leading transformation for clients and creating digital experiences with "market impact."

From left to right: Mathieu Tremblay, François Tanguay and Jean-Michel Lebeau.

Digital innovation studio Cortex has been acquired by Montreal-based Nventive, combining their tech and digital expertise for clients both in and outside of Quebec.

Nventive is a mobile and web app development studio, though it has been increasingly involved in working with clients to support their digital transformations. Some of its projects have included an internal app for Air Canada to improve employee communication in regards to things like flight rebooking, aircraft maintenance and delays; a platform for veterinary clinic network VCA to help vets share information between themselves and pet owners; and an app that brought content from National Geographic and TED to classrooms as part of the latter’s National Geographic Learning offering, as well as managing student registration and engagement.

The digital transformation mission fits well with Cortex, which has looked to create value-added experiences in apps, AR, VR and ecommerce for clients since it was founded in 2009. Some of those clients have include BDC, Desjardins and Leclerc. It has also developed the tech that was used in campaigns such as “The Thermal Discount” from Rethink and Sports Experts and “The Magic Billboard” from Lg2 and the Quebec City Magic Festival.

Cortex’s offices in Montreal and Quebec City will both become part of Nventive, giving it a presence in Quebec City for the first time and creating a company of over 200 employees. Jean-Michel Lebeau, founder of Cortex, will become a partner of the new company, as well as EVP for Quebec. Mathieu Tremblay, formerly VP of operations and associate at Cortex, will also become a partner, as well as head of operations for its Quebec City campus.

François Tanguay, president of Nventive, says the combination of the companies will help towards its goals of developing digital- and tech-based experiences that create distinct market impact.

“The pooling of our two firms’ expertise will mean improved production and innovation capacity, enabling us to better serve our Canadian and U.S. clients,” he says. “And with our two campuses, we now cover all of the major head offices in Québec.”

Lebeau adds that joining Nventive also helps pursue a vision he had at Cortex, which was to help tech and digital talent in Quebec stand out on the world stage, in addition to having his company become a major player in North America.