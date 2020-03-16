The most trusted brands in CPG today
BrandSpark's annual Most Trusted Awards identifies the products leading their categories at a time when many are facing increased demand.
Resonating with consumer values can help brands forge connections with customers, but it’s especially important for those in the natural product and baby categories. Consumers are also more likely to trust in brands that are transparent about what goes into their products.
Those are two conclusions BrandSpark International reached by analyzing the CPG winners of its seventh annual Most Trusted Awards. Winners in each category were determined based on the results of a survey of 18,000 Canadians during BrandSpark’s annual Canadian Shopper Study. The firm polled consumers on products across 150 categories to determine those with the greatest volume of mentions. (Ties were declared in cases where the margin of victory was less than 3%, and an asterisk identifies categories that are new to the program this year.)
Select winners in some of the most competitive categories — including some facing greater demand as a result of consumer stockpiling in response to COVID-19, such as disinfectants, hand soaps and immune system supplements — can be found below. The full list will be posted on BrandSpark’s website.
Household & Pet
Bathroom Tissue: Kirkland / Royale (TIE)
Hand Soap: Dove / Softsoap (TIE)
Laundry Detergent: Tide
*Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner: Lysol
Paper Towels: Bounty
Baby & Kids
Baby Food: Gerber
Baby Formula: Enfamil
Baby Lotion: Johnson’s Baby
Baby Wash / Shampoo: Johnson’s Baby
Baby Wipes: Huggies / Pampers (TIE)
Children’s Thermometer: Braun
Children’s Vitamins: Jamieson
Diapers: Pampers
Health & Beauty
Allergy Relief: Reactine
Body Lotion: Aveeno
Body Wash: Dove
Foundation: Covergirl
*Immune System Supplement: Cold-FX
Lip Colour: Revlon
Mascara: Maybelline / L’Oréal (TIE)
Men’s Shaving: Gillette
*Natural Cosmetics: Burt’s Bees
*Natural Skin Care Products: Aveeno
*Probiotic Supplements: Jamieson
Women’s Shaving: Gillette Venus
Home Goods
Cookware: Lagostina
Dishwasher: Bosch
Espresso Maker: Nespresso
Hair Dryer: Conair
*Luggage: Samsonite
Mattress-in-a-box: Casper / Endy (TIE)
*Portable Speaker: Bose
Single Serve Coffee Maker: Keurig
*Slow Cooker: Crock-Pot
Spring Mattress: Sealy
Food & Beverage
Baking Products: Robin Hood
*Better-For-You Frozen Meals: Lean Cuisine
Butter: Lactantia
Chocolate: Lindt
Coffee: Folgers / Maxwell / Nescafé House / Tim Hortons (TIE)
*Cream Cheese: Philadelphia
Frozen Pizza: Dr. Oetker
*Herbs & Spices: Club House
Hot Dogs: Maple Leaf
Milk (Ontario): Neilson
Milk (Western Canada): Dairyland
Milk (Quebec): Québon
*Natural Peanut Butter: Kraft
Non-dairy Milk Alternative: Silk
*Premium Coffee: Starbucks
Vegan Food: Yves Veggie Cuisine
*White Bread: Wonder
*Whole Wheat / Multigrain Bread: Dempster’s