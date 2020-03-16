The most trusted brands in CPG today BrandSpark's annual Most Trusted Awards identifies the products leading their categories at a time when many are facing increased demand.

Resonating with consumer values can help brands forge connections with customers, but it’s especially important for those in the natural product and baby categories. Consumers are also more likely to trust in brands that are transparent about what goes into their products.

Those are two conclusions BrandSpark International reached by analyzing the CPG winners of its seventh annual Most Trusted Awards. Winners in each category were determined based on the results of a survey of 18,000 Canadians during BrandSpark’s annual Canadian Shopper Study. The firm polled consumers on products across 150 categories to determine those with the greatest volume of mentions. (Ties were declared in cases where the margin of victory was less than 3%, and an asterisk identifies categories that are new to the program this year.)

Select winners in some of the most competitive categories — including some facing greater demand as a result of consumer stockpiling in response to COVID-19, such as disinfectants, hand soaps and immune system supplements — can be found below. The full list will be posted on BrandSpark’s website.

Household & Pet

Bathroom Tissue: Kirkland / Royale (TIE)

Hand Soap: Dove / Softsoap (TIE)

Laundry Detergent: Tide

*Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner: Lysol

Paper Towels: Bounty

Baby & Kids

Baby Food: Gerber

Baby Formula: Enfamil

Baby Lotion: Johnson’s Baby

Baby Wash / Shampoo: Johnson’s Baby

Baby Wipes: Huggies / Pampers (TIE)

Children’s Thermometer: Braun

Children’s Vitamins: Jamieson

Diapers: Pampers

Health & Beauty

Allergy Relief: Reactine

Body Lotion: Aveeno

Body Wash: Dove

Foundation: Covergirl

*Immune System Supplement: Cold-FX

Lip Colour: Revlon

Mascara: Maybelline / L’Oréal (TIE)

Men’s Shaving: Gillette

*Natural Cosmetics: Burt’s Bees

*Natural Skin Care Products: Aveeno

*Probiotic Supplements: Jamieson

Women’s Shaving: Gillette Venus

Home Goods

Cookware: Lagostina

Dishwasher: Bosch

Espresso Maker: Nespresso

Hair Dryer: Conair

*Luggage: Samsonite

Mattress-in-a-box: Casper / Endy (TIE)

*Portable Speaker: Bose

Single Serve Coffee Maker: Keurig

*Slow Cooker: Crock-Pot

Spring Mattress: Sealy

Food & Beverage

Baking Products: Robin Hood

*Better-For-You Frozen Meals: Lean Cuisine

Butter: Lactantia

Chocolate: Lindt

Coffee: Folgers / Maxwell / Nescafé House / Tim Hortons (TIE)

*Cream Cheese: Philadelphia

Frozen Pizza: Dr. Oetker

*Herbs & Spices: Club House

Hot Dogs: Maple Leaf

Milk (Ontario): Neilson

Milk (Western Canada): Dairyland

Milk (Quebec): Québon

*Natural Peanut Butter: Kraft

Non-dairy Milk Alternative: Silk

*Premium Coffee: Starbucks

Vegan Food: Yves Veggie Cuisine

*White Bread: Wonder

*Whole Wheat / Multigrain Bread: Dempster’s