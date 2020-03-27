HelpHub: A guide on how to deal Strategy's regularly updated resource centre includes health and financial support, industry news and job listings.

HelpHub is a resource centre that aims to guide advertising and marketing professionals and businesses during a time of crisis. Strategy will regularly update the channel with resources for financial and health support, educational tools, networking opportunities, as well as virtual event and job listings. Check back next week when we launch Creativity x Connect, a platform connecting creative agencies with non-profits who are facing a diminishing pool of donors and donations due to a disruption in services and fundraising. In the meantime, if you have any supporting resources for Strategy to add to its HelpHub, contact Aiman Khan at akhan@brunico.com.

Government support:

The federal government’s new relief package will be accessible in early April. Individuals are encouraged to apply online if they’ve had to stop working due to coronavirus, are quarantined or looking after someone who is sick with COVID-19, are self-employed or are still employed but have been asked to not come into work as a result of decreased business. They will be provided a taxable benefit of $2,000 a month for up to four months

An adjustment program that’s designed to help avoid layoffs. It’s a combination of Employment Insurance and reduced work-load which allows employers to retain staff, but reduce payroll without asking anyone to take a pay cut. If an employee’s work week has been temporarily reduced, Service Canada will give them income support while they continue to clock in, but at reduced hours.

Struggling small businesses are encouraged to apply for a temporary 10% wage subsidy that will cover a period of three months. The subsidy covers up to $1,375 per employee and $25,000 per employer. For example, if you have five employees earning monthly salaries of $4,100 for a total monthly payroll of $20,500, the subsidy would be 10% of $20,500, or $2,050.

Financing is given to business in all sectors and regions across Canada. The assistance program will provide more than $10 billion in direct lending and other financial support. It is meant to help those businesses who may not have easy access to financing. To gain access to the funds through BCAP, employers will need to contact their financial institutions and they will work alongside the BDC or EDC to access resources from the government.

Mental health support:

A comprehensive resource for tips on how to manage the anxiety that comes from working from home in the age of coronavirus. The NABS resource centre aims to educate people on the causes of this anxiety, recommendations on how to mitigate negative thought patterns, webinars and a support line for anyone who needs immediate help.

Firms can turn to the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace – also known as The Standard - to understand how to deal with mental health in the workplace during these trying times. It’s a free management tool, offered by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, with guidance on critical event preparedness and managing change. The commission has also included a guide about how to deal with your own mental health during the pandemic here.

Education/Leadership:

The Canadian Agency Network (tCAN) network is now offering free advice to small, medium and large business and non-profits looking for help in navigating the impact on their organizations. The network is comprised of veteran marketers, including Frank Palmer, tCAN chairman, who have experience working through crises from the SARS outbreak to the 2008 recession. Businesses looking for a leg up can get access to the members, who will share communications aid, counsel and guidance on how to weather the coronavirus storm.

So you suddenly have more time on your hands than a retiree? Why not brush up on your marketing knowledge? IBM and AdWeek are offering free educational courses to distract you from twiddling your thumbs. So far there are two courses available: Monetizing Engagements and Advanced Marketing Technologies.

Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today. Take the reigns on preparing for what’s next with Toronto futurist Leah Zaidi’s guide to hundreds of post-COVID-19 scenarios, based on the context of your organization. The report contains a comprehensive look at what might emerge as we face the new normal, and how you can prepare.

OCAD U CO (and executive training studio) has compiled a handy guide of information that ranges from how innovation leaders are thinking about COVID-19 challenges, from conducting customer and user research remotely to case studies of organizations driving distributed innovation and the different focus areas leaders can champion to navigate uncertainty.

Who’s hiring:

Goods & Commerce

Looking for: Project Managers, Graphic Designers, Illustrators, Industrial Designer, Presentation Designers, Video Production Specialists, Copywriters/Proof-Readers

ThinkingBox

Looking for: Creative Director, Senior Visual Designer, Art Director, Data Analyst, Digital Creative Strategist

Calling all contractors Sophomore has developed a public spreadsheet since a lot of ad shoots are suspended until further notice, which leaves a lot of free time for production crew members. The database of cinematographers, photographers, editors, illustrators and more shows who is looking to take on “side hustles” until regular production resumes.

Students:

DDB’s Daniel Szczepanek and Allie Keith have generously offered to take Zoom meetings with advertising students to discuss any feedback on their portfolios or answer any questions they may have about the industry in general in this time of turmoil.

To celebrate a colleague who passed away suddenly in 2019, Arrivals + Departures, in partnership with Humber College, created a scholarship for a student in the Advertising – Account Management (Graduate Certificate) program within the Faculty of Media & Creative Arts. They are celebrating her legacy by giving this scholarship to a student who exhibits the traits that made Noela so special.

Industry associations:

