Thinkingbox acquires AntiSocial The digital and experiential studio boosts its social offering, as plans for more acquisitions are unchanged by the pandemic.

Thinkingbox is buying Vancouver-based social media agency AntiSocial Solutions, continuing with plans to increase its capabilities and North American footprint.

As part of the acquisition, AntiSocial co-founder and CEO Daryl Louie (above, right) will transition into the role of head of strategy, and co-founder and COO Alex Chan (above, left) will be appointed head of production, continuing to lead the day-to-day operations at AntiSocial. Amir Sahba (above, centre) will lead the two companies as CEO of Thinkingbox.

According to the release, AntiSocial’s differentiator is focusing heavily on storytelling, user journey, and brand voice through social media platforms. It has worked with brands such as Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Red Bull and Subway.

“We have dabbled in social media production, but our expertise level was nowhere near that of AntiSocial,” Sahba says. “When we got to know the team, we found their level of strategy and content creation very impressive.”

The acquisition brings with it over 30 employees, including social media strategists, media managers, developers and content creators. The company – which also has an office in Toronto – will continue to operate under the AntiSocial name, but work cross-functionally with the Thinkingbox teams in Vancouver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and New York City – a footprint that has been expanding thanks to its recent acquisitions.

The deal has been in the works for six months and closed on March 6, before the pandemic hit Canada and the subsequent lock-down.

Thinkingbox is currently building a facility in Vancouver to create content and give it green screen, editing and other studio space for production. However, Sahba says construction has been delayed due to COVID and the agency evaluating when it is going to move.

This is its third acquisition by Thinkingbox since December, having previously acquired digital project management company Aarra and live-action content specialists Welikesmall. Sahba says Thinkingbox is continuing with its planned M&A activities and is in discussions with two more companies as part of its long-term strategy. Though he could not specify, Sahba said one is in Canada and the other is in the U.S., and both being production studios that will continue to enhance its capabilities.