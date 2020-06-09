Bleublancrouge hires new ECD Edmund Lam returns to agency life to lead the creative product in Montreal alongside Eric Chavagnac.

Bleublancrouge has added to its creative leadership in Montreal, hiring Edmund Lam as executive creative director.

The hire marks Lam’s return to the agency world after spending nearly four years brand-side. Prior to being a creative director and brand strategist on the internal teams at Brown Shoes and Frank & Oak, he was also a creative director on the digital team at Sid Lee and Cloudraker. He also had a previous one-year stint as an art director at Bleublancrouge.

Lam will lead the creative product at Bleublancrouge Montreal along with fellow ECD Éric Chavagnac, who joined the agency early last year.

In April, creative director Marie-Eve Best left Bleublancrouge to join McCann Montreal. Best joined the agency alongside Dominique Bulmer in late 2018 to help fill a creative leadership gap following the departure of Jonathan Rouxel, who left to create digital studio Prologue AI.

Outside of Montreal, Bleublancrouge’s Toronto office won a global assignment with Thompson Hotels earlier this year. BBR Toronto also made leadership changes in the fall, including two new ECDs of its own.