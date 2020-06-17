Marketing Awards 2020: Craft shortlist

Day three begins with 19 production shops and agencies getting nominations in the category recognizing technical achievement.
By Staff 
35 mins ago

Craft2

We’re at the mid-way point of the Marketing Awards’ week-long celebration of creativity in Canada, and this morning strategy is revealing the finalists in Craft.

The category is unique in that a jury of experts from disparate sides of the production and creative equation come together to score the work.  This year’s panel was chaired by Broken Heart Love Affair’s Carlos Moreno, who led a group of creative directors, editors, cinematographers, VFX artists, audio engineers and directors to select the 2020 winners.

The live jury included Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Catherine Allen, The Vanity’s Sean Cochrane; Pirate’s Tom Eymundson; Outsider Editorial’s Alison Gordon; Giant Ant’s Jay Grandin; Leo Burnett’s Lisa Greenberg; Saints Editorial’s Mel Hider; Dentsumcgarrybowen’s Lyranda Martin-Evans; OPC’s Natalie Rae Robinson; Doug&Partners’ Matt Syberg-Olsen; and Scouts Honour’s Mark Zibert.

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels. Check back tomorrow for part one of the Advertising winners reveal and part two on Friday. And in case you missed it, here are Monday’s Design winners and Tuesday’s Multicultural winners.

Client Campaign Agency
Air Canada “Lost Reindeer” FCB
Amnesty International, French Canada “Snooze” Cossette
BC Women’s Health Foundation “Invisible to Invincible” Cossette
Canadian Tire “Canadian Tire – Christmas – Moonlight Ride” Alter Ego
Droga5 New York “Special Place in Hell” Gimmick Studio
Flight Centre Travel Group (Canada) Inc. “Be Unbordered” Cossette
Government of Ontario “Rowan’s Law: The Risk” Rethink /
Grayson Matthews
GSK Canada “Buckley’s 100th Anniversary Campaign” Saatchi & Saatchi
IGA “Inseparable” Sid Lee
IKEA “Tag Us In” Rethink
IKEA Canada “Stuff Monster” Rethink
Loblaw Companies Limited – no name “The No Name City” John St.
PEI Seafood “Not Humble” Outsider Editorial
Regent Park School of Music “Parkscapes” BBDO Canada
SickKids Foundation “SickKids Airbnb” No Fixed Address
SickKids Foundation “SickKids VS – This Is Why” Cossette
Sleeman Breweries “East Meets West” The&Partnership
TA2 Sound + Music “Get an Original Track” Sid Lee
Toyota “Start Your Impossible – Lily Rice” Revolver Films
United Way “The #UNIGNORABLE Tower” Taxi
Visa “Visa TIFF” BBDO Canada
WestJet “We Treat People Like People” TheVanity
YMCA of Greater Toronto “A World Without Y” Skin and Bones Film Company
Zulu Alpha Kilo “Billy’s Lemonade Stand” Zulu Alpha Kilo
﻿