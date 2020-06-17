Marketing Awards 2020: Craft shortlist Day three begins with 19 production shops and agencies getting nominations in the category recognizing technical achievement.

We’re at the mid-way point of the Marketing Awards’ week-long celebration of creativity in Canada, and this morning strategy is revealing the finalists in Craft.

The category is unique in that a jury of experts from disparate sides of the production and creative equation come together to score the work. This year’s panel was chaired by Broken Heart Love Affair’s Carlos Moreno, who led a group of creative directors, editors, cinematographers, VFX artists, audio engineers and directors to select the 2020 winners.

The live jury included Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Catherine Allen, The Vanity’s Sean Cochrane; Pirate’s Tom Eymundson; Outsider Editorial’s Alison Gordon; Giant Ant’s Jay Grandin; Leo Burnett’s Lisa Greenberg; Saints Editorial’s Mel Hider; Dentsumcgarrybowen’s Lyranda Martin-Evans; OPC’s Natalie Rae Robinson; Doug&Partners’ Matt Syberg-Olsen; and Scouts Honour’s Mark Zibert.

The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site, as well as strategy’s digital and social channels. Check back tomorrow for part one of the Advertising winners reveal and part two on Friday. And in case you missed it, here are Monday’s Design winners and Tuesday’s Multicultural winners.