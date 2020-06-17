Marketing Awards 2020: Craft shortlist
We’re at the mid-way point of the Marketing Awards’ week-long celebration of creativity in Canada, and this morning strategy is revealing the finalists in Craft.
The category is unique in that a jury of experts from disparate sides of the production and creative equation come together to score the work. This year’s panel was chaired by Broken Heart Love Affair’s Carlos Moreno, who led a group of creative directors, editors, cinematographers, VFX artists, audio engineers and directors to select the 2020 winners.
The live jury included Zulu Alpha Kilo’s Catherine Allen, The Vanity’s Sean Cochrane; Pirate’s Tom Eymundson; Outsider Editorial’s Alison Gordon; Giant Ant’s Jay Grandin; Leo Burnett’s Lisa Greenberg; Saints Editorial’s Mel Hider; Dentsumcgarrybowen’s Lyranda Martin-Evans; OPC’s Natalie Rae Robinson; Doug&Partners’ Matt Syberg-Olsen; and Scouts Honour’s Mark Zibert.
The winners will be announced at 3 p.m. EST on the Marketing Awards site. Check back tomorrow for part one of the Advertising winners reveal and part two on Friday. And in case you missed it, here are Monday's Design winners and Tuesday's Multicultural winners.
|Client
|Campaign
|Agency
|Air Canada
|“Lost Reindeer”
|FCB
|Amnesty International, French Canada
|“Snooze”
|Cossette
|BC Women’s Health Foundation
|“Invisible to Invincible”
|Cossette
|Canadian Tire
|“Canadian Tire – Christmas – Moonlight Ride”
|Alter Ego
|Droga5 New York
|“Special Place in Hell”
|Gimmick Studio
|Flight Centre Travel Group (Canada) Inc.
|“Be Unbordered”
|Cossette
|Government of Ontario
|“Rowan’s Law: The Risk”
|Rethink /
Grayson Matthews
|GSK Canada
|“Buckley’s 100th Anniversary Campaign”
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|IGA
|“Inseparable”
|Sid Lee
|IKEA
|“Tag Us In”
|Rethink
|IKEA Canada
|“Stuff Monster”
|Rethink
|Loblaw Companies Limited – no name
|“The No Name City”
|John St.
|PEI Seafood
|“Not Humble”
|Outsider Editorial
|Regent Park School of Music
|“Parkscapes”
|BBDO Canada
|SickKids Foundation
|“SickKids Airbnb”
|No Fixed Address
|SickKids Foundation
|“SickKids VS – This Is Why”
|Cossette
|Sleeman Breweries
|“East Meets West”
|The&Partnership
|TA2 Sound + Music
|“Get an Original Track”
|Sid Lee
|Toyota
|“Start Your Impossible – Lily Rice”
|Revolver Films
|United Way
|“The #UNIGNORABLE Tower”
|Taxi
|Visa
|“Visa TIFF”
|BBDO Canada
|WestJet
|“We Treat People Like People”
|TheVanity
|YMCA of Greater Toronto
|“A World Without Y”
|Skin and Bones Film Company
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|“Billy’s Lemonade Stand”
|Zulu Alpha Kilo