Which production and creative agencies won big in Craft? On day three of the Marketing Awards, Rethink and Cossette pick up the most trophies for work produced by partners The Vanity, Grayson and more.

Almost all the animation, special effects, cinematography and editing work Canadian agencies and production houses touch turns to Gold.

Each of these Craft categories were marked with three golden “M”s at this year’s Marketing Awards – and that’s not even counting the additional six Golds awarded in music, copywriting, art direction and directing.

“The fact that we do beautiful ads [in Canada] is not a big surprise, and every year there’s definitely high water marks and this year was no different,” says Alison Gordon, a 2020 Craft juror and editor at Outsider Editorial.

Those Golds– plus many Silvers and Bronzes – went to creative agencies Rethink, Cossette, The&Partnership, Sid Lee, BBBO, Zulu Alpha Kilo and Saatchi & Saatchi. They won alongside the production companies behind it all, including Revolver Films, Gimmick Studio, Grayson Matthews, Pirate, Partners Film, Married to Giants, Alter Ego, Outsider Editorial, Holiday Films, Steam Films, Apollo Studios and A52. The Craft jury, however, did not select a 2020 Best of Show.

“I think where craft can come and make a big difference is when that marriage of concept and creation really come together,” says Carlos Moreno, this year’s Craft Chair and partner at Broken Heart Love Affair, in the Marketing Awards Craft winners showreel. “You can tell in the pieces that rose to the top in one is because they were lifting each other up.”

For the first time, as a result of physical distancing due to COVID-19, Marketing Award winners were revealed in a virtual show. The chairs and some jury members shared their thoughts on this year’s portfolio of entries, followed by a reel of the winning work below.

The full list of winners can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

