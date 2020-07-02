Up to the Minute: Apex wins Ubisoft account Plus, Ketchum launches a new cannabis offering and Leger names new lead for Western Canada.

Apex wins two new AOR assignments

Ubisoft Canada has picked Apex PR as its new public relations agency of record. The shop will work with the video game developer’s internal PR team on projects including media, influencer relations and product launches. Two games developed by Ubisoft Montreal – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – are expected to be released before the end of the year. Ubisoft previously worked with North Strategic on PR in Canada.

The agency also picked up PR AOR duties for Trainerize, a mobile app and software platform for gyms and personal trainers. The platform – which has been used by the likes of Life Time and Gold’s Gym – allows trainers to track both digital and in-person training sessions for clients, set goals and offer customized nutritional and lifestyle advice, as well as provide business intelligence and direct client communications. Apex’s assignment covers national media relations in Canada and the U.S., and is for a six-month term.

Ketchum launches specialized cannabis offering

Ketchum Canada is expanding its food and wellness offering Cultivate to include a newly launched suite of service aimed to help both new and established cannabis companies differentiate and elevate their brands. In addition to continuing to offer its previous services, Cultivate will also provide strategic consulting, brand reputation, analytics, issues and crisis management, and social and digital marketing geared towards cannabis and hemp companies.

Leger picks new VP in Vancouver

Heather Owen has been appointed to Leger’s management team, taking over as VP of its Vancouver office and general manager for Western Canada. In her new role, Owen leads a team of specialists at the market research firm and is tasked with raising brand awareness and establishing strategic partnerships in key markets. Owen was previously SVP of research firm National Research Group, which was acquired by Leger last year; Owen has been part of the team integrating its operations into Leger.

The new appointment comes a few weeks after Leger became part of the Qualtrics Partner Network, integrating its consulting expertise into Qualtrics’ offering for customers using its experience management platform.