Up to the Minute: A2C will hold Idea Awards at a drive-in

A2C will hold Idea Awards at a drive-in Plus, Thinkingbox and Cartier add to their leadership teams.

Like most awards shows this year, the first edition of the A2c’s Idéa Awards will be streamed online. But for those who miss the in-person element of awards galas, it will also be shown at Ciné-parc St-Hilaire, a drive-in theatre outside of Montreal. This allows talent to watch the results with a few other colleagues, either separate or in the same car (provided they are within their 10-person social bubbles). And yes, the snack bar will be open.

Last year, the A2C – along with the Society of Quebec Graphic Designers and Council of Quebec Media Directors – announced the creation of Idéa late last year by combining the previously separate Crea, Boomerang, Strat, Grafika and Prix Media awards programs. The awards will now take place on Sept. 24, with a shortlist released on Sept. 3.

Cartier hires new head of client services

Mylaine Albert has been hired as executive director of client services at Montreal agency Cartier. Albert is joining after four years on the marketing team at Quebec telco Videotron, where she helped lead the launch campaign for its Helix IPTV service. Albert is filling a role held by agency partner Audrée Couture, who recently went on maternity leave.

Thinkingbox names new office lead in SLC

Kari Juip has been promoted to managing director of digital production studio Thinkingbox’s Salt Lake City office. In her new role, Juip will focus on leading the office’s growth strategy, which includes growing client relationships, supporting its work and nurturing the culture and recruitment of exceptional talent. She also increases her involvement with the leadership team, and joins its other managing directors in other cities: Sarah Scott in Vancouver, Rania Hattar in Los Angeles and Christine Clark in Toronto.

Thinkingbox established its Salt Lake City office after it acquired creative agency Welikesmall. Juip first joined the team in 2015 as a senior producer, rising through the ranks to become executive producer and then director of production.