Birks picks Junction59 to lead creative The Toronto agency is creating an international campaign to help the legacy jewellery brand draw younger buyers.

Birks Group has picked Junction59 as its new creative agency of record as the jewellery retailer begins looking towards the future.

Selected following a competitive pitch involving four agencies, Toronto-based Junction59 will be responsible for creative and production for campaigns around new product launches, as well as ongoing communications.

The new mandate has already begun, with the agency working on a new campaign that will run across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. It will look to establish a new platform for Birks, one aimed at building awareness for the brand among younger consumers, who are engaging with a large number of independent, online-first jewellery brands that launched in recent years.

“We have a great legacy brand in Canada, but now it’s time for us to start welcoming a new generation of consumers,” says Katie Reusch, director of marketing and communications at Birks.

Though David Foy, CEO of Junction59, did not disclose the creative approach, he did say that production began this month and that the campaign will launch in all markets this fall. Toronto’s OverCat Communications continues to handle PR, social media and influencer and media relations for Birks, and is working closely with Junction59 on the new platform.

Birks operates 27 stores in Canada, with its own collections available through other retailers, as well as its ecommerce platform in different markets.

In addition to reimagining its legacy brand for a new generation, Birks is looking for ways to replicate its in-store experience online as it navigates the path to recovery following pandemic-related store closures – though its CEO says ongoing economic anxieties may not have as big of a negative impact on jewellery sales as one might expect.