Grocery delivery apps are in a dead heat when it comes to trust BrandSpark's annual Most Trusted Awards also found the ecommerce retailers that are managing to edge out Amazon.

Building trust has become a major priority for brands in 2020, but in the eyes of many consumers, some services that have become the most popular during the pandemic have yet to break away from the pack.

These were among the findings of the BrandSpark’s eighth annual Most Trusted Awards, voted on by over 10,000 Canadian shoppers. The survey covered typical categories such as service brands, apps, online stores, grocery and restaurants, but also nascent ones that have become more prominent during the pandemic, like video conference apps, streaming services and grocery delivery service.

PC Express was voted most trusted grocery pick-up service nationally, but when it comes to delivery, it seems like there is still an opportunity to break away from a crowded marketplace of options. PC Express tied with Instacart, Walmart and Sobeys’ IGA as the most trusted delivery service nationally, with similar ties happening in all regions except for Quebec, where IGA reigned supreme (Sobey’s heavily-pushed Voila delivery service is currently only available in the Greater Toronto Area, holding it back from establishing a presence in the national survey).

Loblaw-associated brands fared well in other categories: PC Optimum program was named most trusted loyalty program, with the PC Financial Mastercard dubbed the top no-fee credit card. Loblaw’s Real Canadian Superstore banner tied with IGA and Metro as the most trusted grocer nationally; it was also the top conventional grocer in Western Canada, with IGA taking the top spot in Quebec, Sobeys in Atlantic Canada and No Frills in Ontario. No Frills was also the most-trusted discount grocery brand nationally.

SkipTheDishes is the most trusted food delivery app, while GoodFood and HelloFresh tied for most trusted meal kit delivery brands. Subway and Freshii tied for BrandSpark’s most trusted “healthy” food brands, while Swiss Chalet was the most trusted family-style restaurant category. McDonald’s is the most-trusted QSR, while The Keg was named most trusted in upscale casual dining.

Amazon was, unsurprisingly, was at the top or tied for the top across numerous ecommerce categories, including electronics, home decor, activewear and sporting goods. However, a number of brands did manage to beat out the ecommerce giant: Sephora was once again top in cosmetics, Home Depot in home improvement and Golf Town in golf clubs and accessories. Staples was also the most trusted in a number of categories, including office furniture, office supplies and office equipment.

The survey also found that 13% of consumers felt an ecommerce site increased their trust due to its response to the pandemic, with 23% saying there was a service provider who did the same. Conversely, 15% of consumers noted an ecommerce retailer or service provider that lost their trust since COVID-19. This trust erosion was due to the perception that prices were raised, deliveries delayed and businesses not appearing to support their workers.

The full list of winning brands across 97 categories can be found on BrandSpark’s website.