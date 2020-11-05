Why Klick Health brought flu shot clinics on the road The health-focused agency is trying to minimize stress for its staff, which includes several new senior additions.

Klick Health is trying to give its employees and their families one less thing to worry about, establishing its mobile flu shot clinics to help keep them safe as they continue to work from home.

The agency’s mobile clinics were run out of two vans last week – and continuing this week – visiting staff members’ homes across the GTA. According to Glenn Zujew, Klick Health’s chief people officer, “hundreds” of staff signed up for the flu shot. Klick Health has been offering the flu shot in its offices for roughly 10 years, and when the idea for a mobile version of the clinic came up, it was a “no-brainer.”

“We pride ourselves in messaging ‘people first.’ We believe it’s an important part of keeping and attracting the best talent,” Zujew says.

And that talent has been expanding. Klick Health announced three new senior hires this week, with the addition of new Toronto-based executive producer Laura Denham. In its New York office, it has hired Lauren Naima as SVP and ECD, and Ryan Murphy as group CD.

Denham was most recently a freelancer, but she has previously held production leadership roles at Notable, Momentum and GMR. At Klick, she will be leading the agency’s broadcast production team.

While other Canadian agencies may not have developed a mobile flu shot clinic, they’ve been branching out to help employees during the pandemic, such as Sid Lee launching a live animated activity series on Zoom to entertain its staff’s children while home from school.