Bob’s Your Uncle to launch influencer collaboration hub Cora Brady, who stepped in as president this week, will lead the development of a platform that connects brands with creators.

Bob’s Your Uncle (BYU) will launch an influencer collaboration hub for brands and content creators in February.

Uncle, the name of the agency’s soon-to-be hub, will connect influencers and content creators with brand campaigns the agency is working on. Cora Brady – who was named president of the shop earlier this week, assuming duties from CEO Bob Froese who is taking a step back from overseeing operations to focus more on business development – will lead the development of the platform.

According to Brady, the hub will be an “open forum” for creators to apply, as well as share with their communities. She also noted in a release that BYU has hired three new staffers to support the agency’s content creation offerings, including director of strategy Kathyrn Easter, who also co-founded an influencer marketing agency, Mom Central, alongside Brady.

Brady says the agency’s influencer campaigns were previously handled directly by BYU, where it would use digital tools to find individuals with interests that align with a client. But with this hub, she says, it’s a lot more “outward facing,” as it’s accessible to any creator or influencer and they can view the different campaigns the agency is working on and apply. The influencers can also suggest their own creative ideas, says Brady.

Brady provides a hypothetical example for one of BYU’s clients – Italian deli meat brand, Mastro. Instead of the agency and brand approaching the influencer and instructing them to create a charcuterie board with three of its meats, the agency would provide information about the brand’s product, where it comes from and how it’s made, then asking the influencer what they would do to make that story come to life.

“We may have this really great array of content that uses prosciutto on homemade pizzas, that uses prosciutto in a pasta – versus 10 pieces of content that is prosciutto on a charcuterie board,” she says. “The more open we are [with the brief] the more we are surprised and delighted by uses for the product – and it’s obviously very natural and authentic to that person, because it’s how they use that product in their home.”

The criteria for the type of influencers and content creators that BYU and the brands will select vary based on the brief – but, at the very minimum, the influencers should have some familiarity with the brand’s products or services.