The 2021 AToMiC Awards co-chairs announced Canadian Tire's Eva Salem and NFA's Jordan Doucette will lead the jury to award work created during the most challenging of years.



A marketing exec and an agency prez will enter a Zoom room in early 2021, gesturing a small but shrewd crowd to speak their piece as they deliberate and decide the winners of the 10th edition of the AToMiC Awards.

What a time for Eva Salem and Jordan Doucette to take on the role of co-chairs.

The 2021 AToMiC Awards will be their first virtual rodeo, but they come prepared. Salem, who hails from Canadian Tire as the retailer’s VP of marketing, co-led the Media Innovation Awards jury in 2016. A year later, Doucette, the president and partner of agency No Fixed Address, co-piloted the 2017 Marketing Awards jury.

At her post at Can Tire, Salem is responsible for brand-building, creative ideation and marketing, while former-CCO Doucette plays a key role in No Fixed Address’ push to reinvent the agency model – reasons why the two women were chosen to lead AToMiC, a program that recognizes work that pushes boundaries.

That said, the awards program has also created a new category in light of recent events that pushed brands to the virtual brink. The new “Digital Brand Experience” category is one that highlights the pandemic pivots that took place in ecommerce and digital UX this year.

Check back here for announcements of the 2021 jury members, who will judge submissions in February, with the winners announced in April during the AToMiCon marketing summit. Submissions continue to be accepted on the program’s website.