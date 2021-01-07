Jury announced for 2021 AToMiC Awards
The pros awarding the most game-changing work are revealed ahead of Monday's submission deadline.
More than two dozen advertising and marketing experts from various disciplines will soon bring their knowledge to the 2021 AToMiC Awards’ virtual jury room, where they will decide on the winners.
Now in its 10th year, AToMiC recognizes status quo-changing work spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content from brands, agencies, media players and producers alike.
Joining previously announced co-chairs Jordan Doucette, partner and president at No Fixed Address, and Eva Salem, VP of strategic marketing at Canadian Tire, are 11 jurors from the creative, media, brand and tech sectors. They are supported by a shortlist jury that will help narrow down entries to only the best, most game-changing projects prior to a live deliberation. The full list can be found below.
The awards will be given out as part of the AToMiCon marketing summit, set to take place in April.
The next deadline for entries is Monday, Jan. 11, and more information about submission criteria and categories (including the new “Digital Brand Experience” category highlighting pandemic pivots that took place in ecommerce and digital UX) can be found on the AToMiC website.
To get an idea of where the bar has been set, check out last year’s winners.
2021 AToMiC Awards Jury
Jordan Doucette, partner, president, No Fixed Address (co-chair)
Eva Salem, VP, strategic marketing, Canadian Tire (co-chair)
Dhaval Bhatt, partner, creative director, Rethink
Mo Bofill, partner, creative director, design, 123w
Sharyn Byrne-Nearing, director, brand and digital marketing, Metrolinx
Jason Hill, creative director, Target
Alyssa Huggins, VP, brand and integrated marketing, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Savior Joseph, president, Breathing Green Solutions
Brent Nelsen, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett
Jeremy Oxley, VP, marketing, strategy and insights, Danone
Alex Panousis, CEO, Carat
Jonathan Rouxel, co-founder, Prologue AI
Yasmin Sahni, VP, ECD, GTB
Shortlist Jury
Barry Alexander, senior director of marketing, Iovate Health Sciences
Amanda Alvaro, co-founder, president, Pomp & Circumstance
David Brodie, SVP, GM of Western Canada, Citizen Relations
Dustin Brown, partner, head of strategy, Elemental
Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors Canada
Jefferson Darrel, founder, Breakfast Culture
Matt Fraracci, creative director, Sid Lee
Neetu Godara, co-founder, chief growth officer, Socialite Vodka
Samantha Kelley, VP, strategy, Touché!
Lina Kim, VP, group account director, Havas
Gloria Loree, CMO, Destination Canada
Richard McLeod, VP, GM, Footlocker Canada
Neil Mohan, creative agency partner, Facebook
Meghan Nameth, SVP, marketing, Loblaws
Joshua Richards, director, creative technology, John St.
Angela Sarino, senior director, marketing communications, CIBC