Jury announced for 2021 AToMiC Awards The pros awarding the most game-changing work are revealed ahead of Monday's submission deadline.

More than two dozen advertising and marketing experts from various disciplines will soon bring their knowledge to the 2021 AToMiC Awards’ virtual jury room, where they will decide on the winners.

Now in its 10th year, AToMiC recognizes status quo-changing work spanning advertising, technology, media creativity and content from brands, agencies, media players and producers alike.

Joining previously announced co-chairs Jordan Doucette, partner and president at No Fixed Address, and Eva Salem, VP of strategic marketing at Canadian Tire, are 11 jurors from the creative, media, brand and tech sectors. They are supported by a shortlist jury that will help narrow down entries to only the best, most game-changing projects prior to a live deliberation. The full list can be found below.

The awards will be given out as part of the AToMiCon marketing summit, set to take place in April.

The next deadline for entries is Monday, Jan. 11, and more information about submission criteria and categories (including the new “Digital Brand Experience” category highlighting pandemic pivots that took place in ecommerce and digital UX) can be found on the AToMiC website.

To get an idea of where the bar has been set, check out last year’s winners.

2021 AToMiC Awards Jury

Jordan Doucette, partner, president, No Fixed Address (co-chair)

Eva Salem, VP, strategic marketing, Canadian Tire (co-chair)

Dhaval Bhatt, partner, creative director, Rethink

Mo Bofill, partner, creative director, design, 123w

Sharyn Byrne-Nearing, director, brand and digital marketing, Metrolinx

Jason Hill, creative director, Target

Alyssa Huggins, VP, brand and integrated marketing, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Savior Joseph, president, Breathing Green Solutions

Brent Nelsen, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett

Jeremy Oxley, VP, marketing, strategy and insights, Danone

Alex Panousis, CEO, Carat

Jonathan Rouxel, co-founder, Prologue AI

Yasmin Sahni, VP, ECD, GTB

Shortlist Jury

Barry Alexander, senior director of marketing, Iovate Health Sciences

Amanda Alvaro, co-founder, president, Pomp & Circumstance

David Brodie, SVP, GM of Western Canada, Citizen Relations

Dustin Brown, partner, head of strategy, Elemental

Glen D’Souza, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors Canada

Jefferson Darrel, founder, Breakfast Culture

Matt Fraracci, creative director, Sid Lee

Neetu Godara, co-founder, chief growth officer, Socialite Vodka

Samantha Kelley, VP, strategy, Touché!

Lina Kim, VP, group account director, Havas

Gloria Loree, CMO, Destination Canada

Richard McLeod, VP, GM, Footlocker Canada

Neil Mohan, creative agency partner, Facebook

Meghan Nameth, SVP, marketing, Loblaws

Joshua Richards, director, creative technology, John St.

Angela Sarino, senior director, marketing communications, CIBC