Ogilvy Toronto looks to U.S. for new creative leader Meg Farquhar joins from Leo Burnett Chicago, bringing global experience to an increasingly globally-minded creative team.

Ogilvy Toronto has added to its executive leadership team, naming Meg Farquhar as its new ECD.

Farquhar comes to Ogilvy having served for almost two years as SVP and creative director at Leo Burnett Chicago, where she oversaw creative for clients including Kellogg’s and Marshalls. She started her career at Ogilvy in Brazil and Singapore, working on clients including Kraft, Coca-Cola, Dove and Hellmann’s. She has also held senior creative roles at EnergyBBDO and Mekanism.

“Meg’s experience managing the creative process across mediums, teams and partners is what has driven results and recognition for her clients in the past,” said John Killam, CEO of Ogilvy Canada, in a release. That fits will with the agency’s transformation in recent years to be more collaborative both in Canada and across the agency’s global network, which has gained “encouraging” feedback from clients so far. “We’re looking forward to putting that collaborative mindset to work in Canada.”

In Toronto, Farquhar will oversee a team in Toronto that has recently taken on a host of new creative duties, including Unilever’s Dove Men+Care business globally, Air Miles and, in partnership with WPP’s dedicated agency Theo, Rogers Communications. She is responsible for creative for all of Ogilvy’s national and global clients served in Canada.

Farquhar is also joining Ogilvy Canada’s executive team alongside Killam, chief strategy officer Tom Kenny and chief client officer Marie-Lise Campeau. She began working remotely from Chicago last week, due to pandemic travel restrictions, but plans to make the move to Toronto in June.

Farquhar’s appointment coincides with the departure of Brian Murray, who had been Ogilvy Canada’s chief creative officer since 2017 but left for a new venture prior to the holidays.