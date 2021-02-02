Co-chairs announced for SIA Awards Kruger's Susan Irving and Sobey's Sandra Sanderson will lead the jury for this year's awards, which is now open for entries.

The Shopper Innovation + Activation (SIA) Awards program launched on Monday with its first call for entries. With it, the program also revealed the retail and CPG marketers who will co-lead this year’s jury during live deliberations this spring.

Leading the 2021 jury as co-chairs are Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products, and Sandra Sanderson, SVP, marketing at Sobeys. The industry experts making up this year’s jury will be announced in the coming weeks.

The SIA Awards showcase breakthrough achievements spanning retail environments, shopper marketing, brand activations and experiential.

Entries for the awards are open now, with the early bird deadline for entries on Feb. 12. Nominations are also open for Retail Innovator of the Year, presented to the retailer that has made the biggest strides in evolving its consumer experience, with previous winners including Sephora, Best Buy and SAQ.

More info about the SIA Awards, including categories and eligibility info, can be found on its website.