Up to the Minute: McCann hires new head of Montreal office Plus, BIMM picks up a big project for CAA and Level5 adds to its consulting leadership.

McCann hires new lead in Montreal

Michelle Aboud has joined the executive leadership at McCann Canada as she takes on the role of SVP, managing director of the agency’s Montreal office. Aboud spent the better part of the last two years as a business and brand strategy consultant, but prior to that, spent almost eight years at Bleublancrouge, most recently as partner and VP of account services. This news follows recent senior appointments in Montreal, including Badr El Fekkak, who joined in September 2020 as VP of strategy.

In December, Mylene Savoie – the president of McCann Montreal – left the agency to lead a new division at Tank. But the agency has also made other additions to its leadership in Montreal, having hired a new head of strategy in November.

BIMM to create a new platform for CAA

The CAA Club Group has tapped BIMM to handle work on the CAA brands in Manitoba and South Central Ontario, as the auto club looks to go to market with a newly unified brand platform.

Selected following a review process, the data-driven creative agency will be leading all the strategy, research and creative required to develop a fully integrated overarching brand platform for the masterbrand of CAA. Roehl Sanchez, CCO and partner at BIMM, described the account “as medium-sized” in an email to strategy and said it would be able to handle the work with its existing talent. Though not an AOR assignment, he describes it as a “major project” for CAA and as a long-term engagement for the agency.

Level5 adds to leadership team

Michael Carter and Efram Lebovits have been named managing partners at strategy consultancy Level5.

Carter is newly hired, bringing experience from Deloitte, where he was a strategic advisor and innovation lead, as well as from Kahuso. Lebovits has been promoted into the role, having first joined Level5 in 2015 and being named a principal in 2017.

According to a release, Carter will be helping Level5 clients “navigate complexity and change” with a focus on driving sustainable competitive advantages. Lebovits will be focused on building pragmatic growth strategies that clients “can own and put into action.”