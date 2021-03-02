Leo Burnett appoints new head of design The agency promotes designer Man Wai Wong to help strengthen its leadership in an "integral" area.

Leo Burnett Toronto expanded its leadership group with the promotion of Man Wai Wong to group creative director of design.

Wong has worked for the agency for nearly a decade in various design roles, most recently as design director. She has worked on clients including Amazon, Lucky Mobile, the Museum of Contemporary Art, LCBO and TD.

The head of design role has been vacant since Lisa Greenberg’s promotion to CCO in 2019, says Ben Tarr, president of Leo Burnett Canada. In the new role, Wong will work closely with Greenberg and co-CCO Steve Persico, who was promoted to that role last week.

Wong will be tasked with “overseeing, mentoring and inspiring the design group,” Tarr says. “Design is such an integral part of our offering as a creative consultancy, and we want to ensure it has the dedicated leadership it needs to continue to push the thinking we deliver our clients,” he adds.