Co-chairs announced for 2021 Marketing Awards This year's jury leaders have been revealed, along with three new categories and a morning start time for the ceremony.

The co-chairs of this year’s Marketing Awards have been chosen, and the winners they help choose will be finding out about their awards bright and early.

Instead of the evening galas and awards ceremonies the industry would be used to in a non-pandemic year, this year’s Marketing Awards are starting in the morning, with a live, virtual winners announcement beginning at 9 a.m. on June 30.

With so many early birds tuning in to see which work is at the top of the pecking order, a team of experts have been enlisted as co-chairs to lead a flock of industry pros on this year’s juries:

Co-chairing the Advertising jury this year are Chris Bergeron, VP, content experience at Cossette, and Aaron Starkman, CCO and managing partner at Rethink.

Leading the Craft jury are co-chairs Tom Eymundson, director and CEO of Pirate, and creative Christina Yu.

The Design jury will be co-chaired by Laura Stein, CCO at Bruce Mau Design, and Stephanie Yung, head of design at Zulu Alpha Kilo.

And the Multicultural jury will be led by co-chairs Jessica Borges, CCO and CSO at Maple Diversity, and Bobby Sahni, partner and co-founder of Ethnicity Matters.

Full juries will be announced in the near future.

There are also three new categories for this year’s awards. In Multicultural, a Holiday and Seasonal Advertising category has been added, while the Collaborations category will recognize work for multicultural audiences done in collaboration with another agency partner. In Advertising, a new Education & Advocacy category has been created for Public Service campaigns that raise awareness for public health issues and wellness practices.

Entries for the 2021 Marketing Awards are now open, with an early-bird deadline approaching on March 12. More information, including entry criteria for all categories, can be found on the Marketing Awards website.