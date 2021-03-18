Weber Shandwick adds new senior leader The agency has recruited Becca Young to oversee its strategy and creative teams.

Weber Shandwick Canada is adding Becca Young to its senior leadership team as SVP of strategy and creative.

In her new role, Young will oversee a wide cross-section of the agency’s work in areas including strategic planning, research, analytics, creative, production and content. She will also lead innovation and integration, a key focus of the agency’s transformation in recent years.

Young reports in to Robyn Adelson, who has been the agency’s EVP of strategy and creative since 2015. The agency says Young was hired into to help with increased demand, agency growth and to increase its depth in key areas.

Greg Power, president and CEO of Weber Shandwick Canada, said in a release that Young’s experience with media, data, politics, health and technology puts her in a place to “champion” approaches to how the agency develops its “culturally informed earned creative ideas” and “evidence-driven strategies.”

Young brings almost 20 years of experience in both Canada and the U.S. to her new role. Most recently, she served as SVP of strategy and innovation for National Public Relations, and has also held senior roles at Edelman Canada.